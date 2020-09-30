Log in
Leonardo : Adds New Airport Ground Operations Safety Technologies to Portfolio

09/30/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Leonardo’s U.S. subsidiary Selex ES Inc. launches AeroBOSS solutions to prevent runway incursions and protect global air travelers

AeroBOSS provides a common operating platform enabling command and control of airport operations, maintenance and emergency resources

Leonardo’s U.S. subsidiary, Selex ES Inc., developer of en-route navigation, precision approach and landing, and surveillance systems, recently added airport surface management technologies to their air traffic control solutions.

Marketed as AeroBOSS, the technologies offer real-time, collaborative decision-making, flight and ground vehicle tracking, and runway safety systems that allow all surface vehicles to operate safer and more efficiently. AeroBOSS provides an airport-wide common operating platform enabling command and control of airport operations, maintenance, and emergency resources. A core AeroBOSS solution is the AeroBOSS Runway Incursion Warning System (RIWS) that prevents runway accidents by alerting vehicle drivers of hazards before entering the runway area.

Nearly 3,100 airports in the world offer commercial air carrier service, but only a small percentage have runway incursion prevention systems. Selex ES Inc. AeroBOSS technologies, developed for Air Navigation Service Providers and airports is able to improve airport safety efficiently and cost-effectively.

The addition of AeroBOSS solutions to Leonardo’s portfolio is the result of collaboration with U.S.-based INDMEX. The timing is critical, as the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization and Flight Safety Foundation have expressed concerns regarding the risks of airport runway incursions as air travel begins to return to normal following the sharp declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is a top ten world player in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries such as Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2019 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.8 billion and invested €1.5 billion in Research and Development. The Group has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) since 2010 and became Industry leader of Aerospace & Defence sector of DJSI in 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
