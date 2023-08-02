Equities LDO IT0003856405
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 04:04:37 2023-08-23 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.96 EUR
|+0.43%
|-2.70%
|+60.67%
|09:54am
|LEONARDO : EPS upgrade (2022: +36.2%, 2023: -8.2%)
|Aug. 22
|Global markets live: Softbank, Shell, Leonardo, Tesla, Exxon Mobil...
LEONARDO : EPS upgrade (2022: +36.2%, 2023: -8.2%)
Today at 03:54 am
Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (44.4%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (30.8%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (20.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 105 production sites located in Italy (54), Europe (8), the United States (32) and other (11). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (14%), the United Kingdom (11.4%), Europe (21.6%), the United States (26.9%) and other (26.1%).
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-11-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
12.91EUR
Average target price
13.61EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.47%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+60.79%
|8 057 M $
|+22.93%
|8 426 M $
|+29.64%
|7 567 M $
|+21.27%
|7 458 M $
|+30.50%
|8 690 M $
|+13.73%
|8 697 M $
|-4.36%
|8 796 M $
|+6.26%
|7 249 M $
|+36.45%
|6 732 M $
|-3.18%
|9 427 M $