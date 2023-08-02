  1. Markets
LDO

LEONARDO S.P.A.

Equities LDO IT0003856405

Real-time Borsa Italiana - 04:04:27 2023-08-23 am EDT
12.96 EUR +0.43% -2.70% +60.67%
09:54am LEONARDO : EPS upgrade (2022: +36.2%, 2023: -8.2%) Alphavalue
Aug. 22 Global markets live: Softbank, Shell, Leonardo, Tesla, Exxon Mobil... ZB

LEONARDO : EPS upgrade (2022: +36.2%, 2023: -8.2%)

Today at 03:54 am

Chart Leonardo S.p.A.

Chart Leonardo S.p.A.
Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (44.4%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (30.8%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (20.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 105 production sites located in Italy (54), Europe (8), the United States (32) and other (11). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (14%), the United Kingdom (11.4%), Europe (21.6%), the United States (26.9%) and other (26.1%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-11-06 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Leonardo S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
12.91EUR
Average target price
13.61EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.47%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Leonardo S.p.A.
+60.79% 8 057 M $
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
Chart Analysis Melrose Industries PLC
+22.93% 8 426 M $
WOODWARD, INC.
Chart Analysis Woodward, Inc.
+29.64% 7 567 M $
CAE INC.
Chart Analysis CAE Inc.
+21.27% 7 458 M $
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
Chart Analysis Elbit Systems Ltd.
+30.50% 8 690 M $
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Chart Analysis Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
+13.73% 8 697 M $
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
-4.36% 8 796 M $
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
Chart Analysis Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
+6.26% 7 249 M $
SAAB AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Saab AB (publ)
+36.45% 6 732 M $
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.
Chart Analysis AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd.
-3.18% 9 427 M $
Other Aerospace & Defense
