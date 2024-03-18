Stock LDO LEONARDO S.P.A.
Leonardo S.p.A.

Equities

LDO

IT0003856405

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 12:35:06 2024-03-18 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
21.76 EUR +2.26% Intraday chart for Leonardo S.p.A. +9.62% +45.70%
05:08pm LEONARDO : FY23: performance in-line with expectations but solid outlook through new industrial plan Alphavalue
12:06pm Mib rises; BPER touches new annual high AN
Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (44.4%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (30.8%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (20.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - other (4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 105 production sites located in Italy (54), Europe (8), the United States (32) and other (11). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (14%), the United Kingdom (11.4%), Europe (21.6%), the United States (26.9%) and other (26.1%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-05-06 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
21.28 EUR
Average target price
21.17 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.52%
Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi.
LEONARDO S.P.A. Stock Leonardo S.p.A.
+45.63% 13.33B
RTX CORPORATION Stock RTX Corporation
+11.11% 123B
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Stock General Dynamics Corporation
+6.55% 75.28B
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Stock BAE Systems plc
+17.54% 49.76B
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Stock Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
+30.20% 41.92B
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
+0.06% 40.46B
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
+11.34% 25B
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. Stock Axon Enterprise, Inc.
+19.56% 23.17B
RHEINMETALL AG Stock Rheinmetall AG
+65.37% 21.6B
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED Stock Bharat Electronics Limited
+3.12% 16.65B
Other Aerospace & Defense
