(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Monday that UAE-based helicopter operator Falcon Aviation has further strengthened its long-term partnership with the company through the introduction of an AW139 helicopter to its fleet dedicated to supporting the energy industry.

Falcon Aviation signed a contract for one helicopter, including an option for an additional unit, at an official ceremony at the Farnborough International Air Show in the UK.

This latest step will increase the fleet of Leonardo helicopters employed by Falcon Aviation, which already includes the AW109 GrandNew, AW169 and AW189 models.

Specifically, five AW169s and four AW189s are deployed for offshore transport tasks in the UAE and Kuwait.

The introduction of the AW139," the company statement said, "will add Falcon Aviation to the important users of Leonardo's next-generation family of helicopters, a concept unique in the industry and based on sharing, among the three AW169-AW139-AW189 models, certification and safety standards, components, cockpit architecture and symbology, and approach to training and maintenance. This concept has provided unparalleled benefits for the world's largest helicopter operators for years in terms of training, fleet management, versatility, efficiency and sustainability.

Leonardo closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR23.05 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.