Stock LDO LEONARDO S.P.A.
Leonardo S.p.A.

Equities

LDO

IT0003856405

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:19:56 2024-05-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
21.97 EUR +2.38% Intraday chart for Leonardo S.p.A. +2.09% +47.17%
05:10pm LEONARDO : Leonardo beats all expectations in the Q1-24 Alphavalue
04:02pm Marshall Wace makes moves on illimity, Leonardo and doValue AN
Latest news about Leonardo S.p.A.

LEONARDO : Leonardo beats all expectations in the Q1-24 Alphavalue
Marshall Wace makes moves on illimity, Leonardo and doValue AN
Mib lone bearish; Leonardo shines in Milan AN
MIb down; Leonardo bats a path after accounts AN
Mib bearish; focus on quarterlies AN
Leonardo Assures Preparedness for Potential Impacts on Production of Issues at Boeing MT
Leonardo S.p.a. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Italy's Leonardo in wait-and-see mode over Boeing delays RE
LEONARDO CEO: WHEN ASKED ABOUT M&A, CO WORKING ON NUMBER OF DUE… RE
LEONARDO CEO: THERE COULD BE "SHIFT" IN BREAK-EVEN OF AEROSTRUCT… RE
LEONARDO CEO: CO WAITING TO SEE IMPACT OF BOEING'S TROUBLES ON P… RE
Transcript : Leonardo S.p.a., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
Italy's Leonardo Q1 orders, revenues rise on strong electronics, helicopters RE
Mib still in the green; Campari drags bullishness AN
Hensoldt again in the red despite armaments boom DP
Hensoldt almost doubles Q1 order intake on defence spending surge RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Gain Amid Optimism for Rate Cuts DJ
Rheinmetall suggests European arms consortium with eye on global role RE
Leonardo DRS Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Gain; Maintains 2024 Guidance MT
(DRS) LEONARDO DRS Expects Fiscal Year 2024 EPS Range $0.74 - $0.82 MT
Earnings Flash (DRS) LEONARDO DRS Reports Q1 Revenue $688M, vs. Street Est of $645.6M MT
Earnings Flash (DRS) LEONARDO DRS Reports Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.12 MT
Italy and France sign letter of intent to boost European defence industry RE
Almawave signs agreement with Cineca to develop AI model AN
Stock markets up; Tenaris good after quarterly report AN

Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (45.5%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (28.7%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (17.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - aerostructures (3.9%); - other (4.6%). At the end of 2023, the group had 111 production sites located in Italy (55), Europe (8), the United States (30) and other (18). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (17.6%), the United Kingdom (10.8%), Europe (24.4%), the United States (25.8%) and other (21.4%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-05-16 - Shareholders Meeting - First Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Ratings for Leonardo S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
21.46 EUR
Average target price
23.23 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.26%
Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi.
LEONARDO S.P.A. Stock Leonardo S.p.A.
+46.90% 13.31B
RTX CORPORATION Stock RTX Corporation
+22.93% 137B
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Stock General Dynamics Corporation
+12.93% 80.36B
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Stock Northrop Grumman Corporation
+0.93% 70.11B
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Stock BAE Systems plc
+24.63% 51.87B
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Stock Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
+42.59% 43.89B
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
+2.44% 40.95B
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
+37.54% 29.77B
RHEINMETALL AG Stock Rheinmetall AG
+86.27% 24.75B
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. Stock Axon Enterprise, Inc.
+21.84% 23.6B
Other Aerospace & Defense
