More about the company
Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- defense systems (45.5%): weapons, radar, etc.;
- helicopters (28.7%): for civilian and military uses;
- aeronautic equipment (17.8%): aircrafts, etc.;
- aerostructures (3.9%);
- other (4.6%).
At the end of 2023, the group had 111 production sites located in Italy (55), Europe (8), the United States (30) and other (18).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (17.6%), the United Kingdom (10.8%), Europe (24.4%), the United States (25.8%) and other (21.4%).