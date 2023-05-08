Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
10.45 EUR    0.00%
01:36pLeonardo : Q1 a miss but cash generation continues to improve
Alphavalue
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo : Q1 a miss but cash generation continues to improve

05/08/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
01:36pLeonardo : Q1 a miss but cash generation continues to improve
Alphavalue
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
05/05Europeans expected up; in U.S. banking tensions
AN
05/04Global markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
05/04Milan down; Leonardo in contraction
AN
05/04Italy pushes to limit executive pay in listed state-run firms
RE
05/04Leonardo S P A : New laser technology from Leonardo could lead to breakthroughs in green e..
PU
05/04Rheinmetall quarter disappoints - Hensoldt in clan custody
DP
05/04Europeans still in the red; wait for ECB
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 390 M 16 957 M 16 957 M
Net income 2023 707 M 779 M 779 M
Net Debt 2023 2 584 M 2 847 M 2 847 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,50x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 6 009 M 6 621 M 6 621 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 13,43 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.29.59%6 621
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.30%140 824
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.36%115 367
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.11%67 852
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.59%58 034
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.68%38 054
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer