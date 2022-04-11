Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
04/11
9.477 EUR   +4.53%
11.04.2022 2,000 flight hours achieved by Qatari pilots training aboard NH-90 helicopters The Army Aviation flight school reaches significant goal through Qatari pilot training, in cooperation with Leonardo
PU
04/08LEONARDO S P A : Bestfly expands offshore helicopter fleet in Angola with AW139 order
PU
04/07LEONARDO : call of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Leonardo S p A : 11.04.2022 2,000 flight hours achieved by Qatari pilots training aboard NH-90 helicopters The Army Aviation flight school reaches significant goal through Qatari pilot training, in cooperation with Leonardo

04/11/2022
2,000 flight hours achieved by Qatari pilots training aboard NH-90 helicopters
11 April 2022
The Army Aviation flight school reaches significant goal through Qatari pilot training, in cooperation with Leonardo

The strategic cooperation between Italian Army Aviation (AVES), Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and Leonardo enabled the 2,000 flight hours achievement through the training of Qatari crews on board an NH-90 helicopter. The training of Qatari personnel represents one of the Army Aviation's flagship training activities and highlights its consolidated role as an international flight school for the military helicopter component.
An NH-90 helicopter has been on duty with Army Aviation since 2007. During these years, the Units, which use the helicopter, gained a considerable operational experience, both nationally and internationally, in the multiple mission typology that this aircraft allows to carry out.

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
