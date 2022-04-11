Leonardo S p A : 11.04.2022 2,000 flight hours achieved by Qatari pilots training aboard NH-90 helicopters The Army Aviation flight school reaches significant goal through Qatari pilot training, in cooperation with Leonardo

The strategic cooperation between Italian Army Aviation (AVES), Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and Leonardo enabled the 2,000 flight hours achievement through the training of Qatari crews on board an NH-90 helicopter. The training of Qatari personnel represents one of the Army Aviation's flagship training activities and highlights its consolidated role as an international flight school for the military helicopter component.

An NH-90 helicopter has been on duty with Army Aviation since 2007. During these years, the Units, which use the helicopter, gained a considerable operational experience, both nationally and internationally, in the multiple mission typology that this aircraft allows to carry out.

