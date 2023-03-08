Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:02:49 2023-03-08 am EST
10.80 EUR   -0.80%
08:47aLeonardo S P A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace
PU
07:17aLeonardo S P A : and Varjo join forces on next-generation XR training solutions
PU
05:36aItaly's Leonardo Wins Orders for 50 Helicopters from Global Customers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace

03/08/2023 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geneva 08 March 2023 14:30

Until 10 March, Leonardo will be present in Geneva at Airspace World 2023, the international event dedicated to air traffic management, with its technologies meeting the present and future needs of passengers and airport operators.

LeadInSky, Leonardo's comprehensive solution for air traffic management, is behind the recent reclassification of Somali airspace into "Class A", which is known as the Mogadishu Flight Information Region (FIR) - one of the busiest airways in the region.

Leonardo, through an ICAO Contract issued on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia, has supplied the country with an ATC control centre, two tower systems, and radio equipment for centre/tower voice data interchange. The integration of Leonardo's solution in Somalia will increase safety and efficiency of operations, through the management of high traffic volumes, and will contribute to strengthening relations between Italy and Somalia in the upgrading of infrastructures.

Already used worldwide, LeadInSky was developed to operate in the most complex operational scenarios, due to the integration of a wide range of products and innovative instruments that allow it to meet stringent international requirements for ground and air operations. Resulting from the digitisation of sensors and functions, LeadInSky includes ground control, live analysis of aircraft routes and post-processing functions. From 8 to 10 March, LeadInSky will be on display in Geneva at Airspace World 2023, the international event dedicated to air traffic management (ATM), where Leonardo will present its technologies chosen by over 100 airports around the world.

Also on display at Airspace World 2023 is the C-Band TMMR (Tactical Multi Mission Radar) electronic scanning radar developed by the company for the detection and tracking of small targets and drones. In the uncrewed sector, Leonardo is developing solutions for the integration of unmanned systems (UTM) in airspace, in line with European standards. With its capabilities, Leonardo plays a leading role in a series of programmes for the management of drones in the National ATM system. Furthermore, thanks to the experience acquired through participation in the European research programme SESAR, Leonardo has been awarded 10 new SESAR 3 funded projects in Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Communication Navigation and Surveillance aimed at creating a "Digital European Sky", for a safe and sustainable future. Leonardo leads the FCDI SESAR project, which aims to develop enabling technologies for the expansion of Advanced Air Mobility.

Leonardo draws on its experience to design, manufacture and integrate primary and secondary radars, weather sensors, tracking systems and control centres for commercial and defence traffic. Added to these are digital communication, navigation and surveillance services and cyber solutions guaranteeing operational continuity at every flight phase and at the same time reducing environmental impact, also by means of new enabling factors such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analysis, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
08:47aLeonardo S P A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace
PU
07:17aLeonardo S P A : and Varjo join forces on next-generation XR training solutions
PU
05:36aItaly's Leonardo Wins Orders for 50 Helicopters from Global Customers
MT
04:55aItaly's Leonardo signs sales contracts for more than 50 helicopters
RE
04:37aLeonardo S P A : announces AW09 single engine helicopter contracts and partnership at Heli..
PU
03/07Helicopters New Products Development : Leonardo exhibits the latest in commercial helicopt..
PU
03/07Leonardo signs contract with Armaereo to upgrade C-27Js
AN
03/07Italy's Meloni wants woman to head state-controlled company for first time
RE
03/07Leonardo : contract with Armaereo on the upgrade of the Italian Air Force's C-27J fleet
PU
03/07Cyber Security Leonardo's Cyber Thre : trends and characteristics of cyber-attacks and thr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 660 M 15 660 M
Net income 2022 754 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 6 262 M 6 624 M 6 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,89 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.35.05%6 624
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%143 329
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.30%122 201
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.82%72 272
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.25%63 004
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.74%40 269