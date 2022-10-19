Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-10-19 am EDT
7.416 EUR   +0.90%
05:03aLeonardo S P A : AW609 tiltrotor programme sets major milestone with first production aircraft's maiden flight
PU
10/18Leonardo S P A : Electronics Leonardo launches its new DSS-IRST system at Euronaval
PU
10/18Leonardo S P A : Events | Helicopters AW609's business aviation debut and Agusta brand NA premiere to leave their mark at NBAA 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : AW609 tiltrotor programme sets major milestone with first production aircraft's maiden flight

10/19/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philadelphia, 19 October 2022 10:46

  • The aircraft took to the air in Philadelphia on 13th October testing general handling and systems
  • This tiltrotor will support mission capability evaluation and expansion as the programme moves closer to certification.
  • Three customers' production aircraft are on the final assembly line in Philadelphia.
  • The AW609 will revolutionise air transport thanks to its rotorcraft-like versatility and airplane-like performance

The world's first multirole tiltrotor programme, designed to redefine a range of commercial and public services, set a major milestone with the maiden flight of the first AW609 production aircraft. This aircraft introduces unprecedented capabilities under a dedicated 'powered lift category' civil certification now under development. Designated AC5, the aircraft took to the air at Leonardo's Philadelphia-based site on 13th October performing as expected the initial in-flight evaluation of systems and general handling.

The first production aircraft joins a prototype based in the US and two more located in Italy, all currently involved in the last stages of testing activities ahead of (Federal Aviation Administration) FAA certification. AC5 will be retained by Leonardo contributing to customer demonstrations, mission capability evaluation and expansion, and supporting the manufacturer and the operators in the transition from the developmental to the operational phase once on the market. Currently, three customers' production aircraft are on the dedicated final assembly line at various stages of construction in Philadelphia.

Gian Piero Cutillo, MD Leonardo Helicopters, said: "This amazing achievement adds to several milestones for the AW609 programme over the last year, through its technical progress and during its public appearances. Together this testifies the level of maturity this groundbreaking programme has reached and our credentials to pioneer in the emerging fast rotorcraft domain. I thank our integrated team of skilled and committed people across our geographies for making all of this possible, as they continue to work towards certification."

Earlier this year the AW609 launch customer in the United States, Bristow Group, participated in a demonstration flight in Philadelphia marking an important milestone as Leonardo and Bristow collaborate to introduce the AW609 aircraft into service. Also, in March 2022 the AW609 user base was further expanded with the addition of an undisclosed long-established European operator of Leonardo's helicopters who will aim to introduce four tiltrotors to carry out a range of passenger transport missions supporting its point-to-point operations worldwide.

The AW609 will revolutionise air transport thanks to its rotorcraft-like versatility and airplane-like performance. The AW609 excels at providing fast point-to-point transportation at long ranges, whether connecting city centres or providing timely access to remote locations. It can transport up to nine passengers in the comfort of a pressurised cabin, transforming private and business travel, EMS, SAR, offshore operations and patrol, serving those in both the private and government sectors.

To date, the programme has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the US and Italy. Users will be provided with comprehensive support and training packages, primarily headquartered at Leonardo's new Training Academy in Philadelphia. Opened in 2021, it is home to the world's first AW609 full-flight Simulator.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
05:03aLeonardo S P A : AW609 tiltrotor programme sets major milestone with first production airc..
PU
10/18Leonardo S P A : Electronics Leonardo launches its new DSS-IRST system at Euronaval
PU
10/18Leonardo S P A : Events | Helicopters AW609's business aviation debut and Agusta brand NA ..
PU
10/17Leonardo S P A : Electronics | Events Leonardo at Euronaval with technologies for the comp..
PU
10/14Leonardo S P A : Cyber Security | Electronics | Events | Innovation | Space | Sustainabili..
PU
10/13Leonardo S P A : Aircraft | Electronics | Helicopters | Innovation | Space | Unmanned syst..
PU
10/13Aircraft | Helicopters | Innovation : Leonardo's research at the European SDG Summit 2022
PU
10/10Mission Future : the journey to discover Leonardo's professions continues
PU
10/10Leonardo S P A : Helicopters Leonardo, ADA and SAZMA celebrate another AW139 delivery
PU
10/07Leonardo S P A : Electronics It's induction night for Leonardo's technology at SHARPER 202..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 866 M 14 604 M 14 604 M
Net income 2022 689 M 677 M 677 M
Net Debt 2022 3 178 M 3 122 M 3 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 4 229 M 4 154 M 4 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 50 441
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,35 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.16.67%4 154
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.51%128 573
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.79%112 710
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION30.93%78 408
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.92%65 002
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.95%45 270