Rome, 28 May 2024 15:56

A leading general aviation service provider in Japan, Aero Asahi will operate one AW169 helicopter with delivery expected in spring 2025

Aero Asahi Corporation (Aero Asahi), one of Japan's leading general aviation service providers, will introduce an AW169 light intermediate twin engine helicopter with a dedicated Agusta configuration into service. Aero Asahi is the first Japanese operator to use an exclusive VIP Leonardo helicopter in Japan under the relevant Agusta brand.

Aero Asahi has become highly familiar with the outstanding features and capabilities of the modern AW169 type, by supporting a dedicated demo tour held in Japan in 2023. The AW169 brings high performance, advanced flight and navigation capabilities thanks to its sophisticated avionics and mission systems, unparalleled comfort and sustainability with customised interior and APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) mode, which powers all main cabin and cockpit systems on the ground with rotors stopped. In addition to the latest generation safety standards. The Agusta brand perfectly complements these characteristics for VIP/corporate transport duties, with its unique combination of best-in-class performance, high comfort and customisation levels, alongside the latest technologies the world market has been recognising in Leonardo's executive transport-configured helicopters for decades.

Aero Asahi's AW169 is expected to be delivered in spring 2025 and will feature a range of dedicated equipment comprising advanced soundproofing solutions, dedicated VIP seating for up to eight passengers, Smart Cabin Management System with air conditioning control, and an entertainment system. The contract also includes the exclusive and tailored Agusta For You service and maintenance package.

The introduction of the AW169 has further expanded Leonardo's presence in a range of markets, including passenger transport. It further reinforces the company's world leadership in the multi-engine VIP market - over 900 helicopters of various models and a 40%-plus share by value over the last ten years - providing operators with one more option fitting between the popular AW109 series and the bestselling AW139 models.

Over 320 AW169s are on order today, with around 170 units delivered from the Vergiate final assembly line (Italy) to operators in over 30 countries. The global fleet has logged in excess of 170,000 flight hours in all kind of operations and conditions.

Around 160 helicopters of various types, including the AW169, are in service in Japan, used for a wide range of missions including law enforcement, emergency medical service, search and rescue, fire-fighting, disaster relief, VIP/corporate transport, electronic news gathering, and maritime utility.

