LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo S p A : Airbus-Leonardo-GKN Fokker JV signs deal with German navy for 31 helicopters

11/26/2020 | 01:48pm EST
MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - NHIndustries -- a joint venture between France's Airbus Helicopters, Italy's Leonardo and Britain's GKN Fokker -- has signed a contract for the procurement of 31 NH90 helicopters for the German armed forces.

The helicopter, dubbed Sea Tiger, will be used by the German navy from 2025, NHI said in a statement on Thursday.

Airbus Helicopters owns 62.5% of NHI, with Leonardo holding 32% and GKN Fokker 5.5%.

The contract was signed between NHI and a NATO agency for helicopter management, acting as the contracting authority for the German armed forces. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.86% 89.8 Real-time Quote.-29.87%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -2.12% 6.088 Delayed Quote.-40.48%
