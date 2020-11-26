Leonardo S p A : Airbus-Leonardo-GKN Fokker JV signs deal with German navy for 31 helicopters

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - NHIndustries -- a joint venture
between France's Airbus Helicopters, Italy's Leonardo
and Britain's GKN Fokker -- has signed a contract for
the procurement of 31 NH90 helicopters for the German armed
forces.
The helicopter, dubbed Sea Tiger, will be used by the German
navy from 2025, NHI said in a statement on Thursday.
Airbus Helicopters owns 62.5% of NHI, with Leonardo holding
32% and GKN Fokker 5.5%.
The contract was signed between NHI and a NATO agency for
helicopter management, acting as the contracting authority for
the German armed forces.
