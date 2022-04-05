Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Aircraft | Electronics | Helicopters The most advanced technologies in the maritime domain by Leonardo at Navy League's SeaAirSpace Exposition 2022

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The most advanced technologies in the maritime domain by Leonardo at Navy League's SeaAirSpace Exposition 2022
04 April 2022
Share

Centered around Leonardo DRS and beyond, Leonardo presence at SeaAirSpace 2022 showcases high technologies responding to a wide range of operational needs in the maritime domain and reaffirms its key core competences and its competitive positioning toward US Defence requirements.

Founded in 1965, the Navy League's SeaAirSpace Exposition, held from 4th to 6th April along the Potomac River just 20 minutes from Washington, D.C., is today the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League's mission of maritime policy education and sea service support.

Leonardo DRS

Among the top players in the world in Aerospace, Defence and Security, Leonardo showcases here its industrial capabilities, longstanding expertise and strong commitment to innovation and customers.

Through a remarkable presence centered around its US company Leonardo DRS, leading provider of defense technologies across three segments in every military domain, Leonardo presents products and integrated solutions based on cutting-edge technologies.

In full coherence with Leonardo values then, Leonardo DRS underlines its commitment to the US customers not only in terms of responses to requirements and operational excellence, but as strong and positive contributor to the communities where they do business: Leonardo DRS is partnering in fact with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at Sea Air Space to raise awareness about their mission, programs, and services. Highlighting a program that provides disaster relief assistance to Navy and Marine Corp families, Leonardo DRS will support a fundraising initiative encouraging visitors to help during the show through its "The Relief is Real" wall.

Leonardo DRS is the world's foremost provider of naval propulsion and electrical power conversion technology onboard U.S. Navy vessels: it designs and builds innovative and industry-leading naval power and propulsion systems, essential ship-based electronic systems and advanced sensors for surface and subsurface platforms across the Navy.

Leonardo DRS motor and drive systems provide advantages in flexibility, modularity and commonality; supporting requirements for growing power efficiency demands and lower emissions on future ships. Leading naval computing integrator for infrastructure, network and data distribution, radar and control systems Leonardo DRS brings effectiveness on all U.S. Navy surface combatants and submarines trusted and resilient communications and computational resources, allowing them to more rapidly share data and improve situational understanding. The Leonardo DRS range of Electronic Warfare systems help our warfighters rapidly detect, locate, monitor, and provide real-time analysis of the signal environment for improved situational awareness. These advanced, small-profile sensors are powerful, and packed with enhanced performance features for rapidly detecting, locating, monitoring, and analyzing signals of interest. Warfighters can be confident that the right information will flow to the commanders who need it, when they need it.

Helicopters

In the rotary-wing domain, Leonardo, through AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., will supply to the U.S. DoD the new TH-73A helicopters, along with spares, support, dedicated equipment, and specific pilot and maintenance training services. The total requirement is for 130 aircraft. The TH-73A will be used to train the next generation of student aviators from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and is only made at Leonardo's FAA-certified Part 21 Production Line in Philadelphia, PA.

With over 1,000 ships equipped with its systems and sensors, Leonardo has been the reference partner for many naval forces around the world for over 60 years. The technologies offered range from radars, to various sensors, to communications up to weapon systems. Also systems for maritime traffic control, monitoring of the marine environment and support for rescue operations at sea, as well as integrated solutions for efficient and safe management of ports as well as aircraft platforms and drones for naval use.

Electronics solutions

Among the most innovative technologies present at the Navy League, the fully digitized Kronos Power Shield long-range radar for the surveillance, discovery and tracking of ballistic missiles and conventional threats is highlighted. This system is equipped with Leonardo's advanced AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology.

At the event, Leonardo also presents both the 55 mm and 218 mm versions of the BriteCloud countermeasure system: an electronic device, based on sophisticated jamming technology, the size of a flare, which protects aircraft from the most modern radio guided missiles. Launched from a standard countermeasures dispenser, it transmits powerful radio emissions that simulate the missile's expected target, thus attracting the threat to the BriteCloud, away from the platform. The 218mm model is currently proposed for the US Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) program, which could it to become in line with the USAF requirements.

Again in the Electronics, Leonardo is exhibiting the SAGE system for RF intelligence and reconnaissance missions, the Osprey 30 multi-domain AESA radar and the Seaspray 7500 radar for maritime surveillance.

Aircraft

In the fixed wing domain, last but not least, the M-346 a jet aircraft optimized for advanced military pilot training, offering a broad range of training capabilities combined with long-term reliability. At the heart of a complex and integrated training system, the M-346 is already in service with the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Israel, Poland and Qatar and is the backbone of the International Flight Training School. The M-346 - a twin-engine, tandem-seat aircraft with fully digital flight controls and avionics - is also enables pilots to interact in real-time, through Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training that features aircraft in flight (Live), simulators (Virtual) and computer-generated force/threat generated environments (Constructive).

In exercises, the M-346 can effectively fulfil the Aggressor and Companion Trainer / Tactical Surrogate roles to keep combat pilots at the required level of operational readiness, providing air forces with the highest levels of efficiency, effectiveness, commonality, operational flexibility, and combat training capability.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
02:30aLEONARDO S P A : Aircraft | Electronics | Helicopters The most advanced technologies in th..
PU
04/04LEONARDO S P A : Electronics Leonardo delivered the last upgraded ship to Royal Bahrain Na..
PU
04/04Leonardo CEO says defence spending rise could add to growth estimates
RE
04/04Leonardo CEO Says Defense Spending Rise May Boost Growth Forecasts
MT
04/04THE KNOWLEDGE [TO] PROTECT : Leonardo's Cyber & Security Academy
PU
04/01FIDAE 2022 : Leonardo's multi-domain technologies to meet every operational need
PU
04/01LEONARDO S P A : confirms solid position in the world helicopter civil market with new ord..
PU
03/31LEONARDO S P A : Sustainability | Unmanned systems The adaptation of ground-based safety n..
PU
03/31LEONARDO S P A : and the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directo..
PU
03/30LEONARDO : the third and fourth Eurofighter Typhoons landed yesterday in Kuwait
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 895 M 16 373 M 16 373 M
Net income 2022 684 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2022 3 359 M 3 692 M 3 692 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 5 368 M 5 900 M 5 900 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 49 128
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,33 €
Average target price 10,78 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.48.10%5 900
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.38%148 559
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.93%121 452
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.50%70 813
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.76%67 322
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.48%48 877