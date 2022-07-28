Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:51 2022-07-28 am EDT
9.648 EUR   -1.73%
06:36aLEONARDO S P A : Aircraft Leonardo Delivers Fourth P-72B to the Guardia di Finanza
PU
07/27Leonardo Completes JV Stake Sale To Thales Unit
MT
07/27LEONARDO : completed the transfer of the full ownership of JV Advanced Acoustic Concepts to Thales subsidiary TDSI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Aircraft Leonardo Delivers Fourth P-72B to the Guardia di Finanza

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonardo Delivers Fourth P-72B to the Guardia di Finanza
28 July 2022
Share

Operating under the name P-72B, the aircraft represents a new frontier in maritime patrol aircraft and comes equipped with Leonardo's very latest security and surveillance systems


To mark the occasion of the delivery of the fourth and last P-72B to the Guardia di Finanza, an unveiling ceremony was held in Turin, at the Leonardo Aircraft site in Caselle Torinese. The contract signed with GdF included a total order for four aircraft, training and logistical support, with deliveries to be completed by 2022.

General B. Mariano La Malfa, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, stressed how the aircraft will provide Italy's custom police with a complete asset of cutting-edge technologies. A reason for pride, but also for reflection on the challenges that lie ahead as we continue on the path of the platform's technological advancement, while guaranteeing the utmost operational efficacy. "The added value of Leonardo's experience and technologies and GdF' s expertise is the key to the consolidation of a collaborative partnership that will allow us to explore the potential future expansion of the fleet". The General concluded by thanking the Leonardo and GdF team "Who tirelessly worked in sync to deliver this very important project".

Marco Zoff, Managing Director of the Leonardo Aircraft Division, underlined how proud the Leonardo community is to be providing the GdF and the country with an aircraft that represents the best of the company's technological capabilities. "A success story with long-established roots, based on strong teamwork, constant discussion and cooperation. The accomplishment we are celebrating today is just one of many steps in the aircraft's long and ongoing evolution process, and we are ready to consider any potential new requirements to respond to our client's needs," concluded Zoff.


The aircraft will be operated by the Guardia di Finanza air service to perform the many services the law enforcement agency provides. The Guardia di Finanza is the only general-duty police force that exercises constant and effective surveillance of the country's entire coastline and international waters, which it carries out also thanks to the advanced technological equipments on board its aircraft.

The P72B of the Guardia di Finanza takes off from Caselle Torinese airport ©Luca Nicolotti

The new-generation functions installed on the ATR 72MP will help the Guardia di Finanza carry out specific surveillance tasks. Using onboard sensors, the P-72B will perform sea and air patrols and search and rescue missions to locate and identify sensitive targets, monitor their behaviour, obtain evidence, and guide the intervention of naval units and ground patrol teams.

The ATOS mission system consolle on board P72B


The ATR 72MP is equipped with theATOS (Airborne Tactical Observation and Surveillance) mission system, developed entirely by Leonardo, which manages the aircraft's wide range of sensors and provides operators with a complete and constantly up-to-date picture of the situation. The commercial origins of the aircraft also ensure crew members enjoy a level of ergonomics and comfort, which help improve efficiency and efficacy during search and identification operations, maritime patrol, counter drug trafficking, piracy, smuggling, and protecting the country's territorial waters.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
06:36aLEONARDO S P A : Aircraft Leonardo Delivers Fourth P-72B to the Guardia di Finanza
PU
07/27Leonardo Completes JV Stake Sale To Thales Unit
MT
07/27LEONARDO : completed the transfer of the full ownership of JV Advanced Acoustic Concepts t..
PU
07/26LEONARDO S P A : Sustainability at the heart of Leonardo's supply chain
PU
07/25LEONARDO S P A : led team wins £41M contract to digitally protect bomb disposal troops
PU
07/25LEONARDO : China's CITIC Offshore Helicopter Company (COHC) acquires four AW139 Helicopter..
PU
07/25LEONARDO : China's Xiangjiang General Aviation Development Company pioneers public HEMS an..
PU
07/25LEONARDO S P A : Innovation New Challenges await on Solvers Wanted
PU
07/22Thales-Leonardo JV To Coordinate Consortium In EU Commission-funded Project
MT
07/21Space Alliance to bring new firepower to the UK's national space strategy with the back..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 911 M 15 107 M 15 107 M
Net income 2022 694 M 703 M 703 M
Net Debt 2022 3 228 M 3 271 M 3 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 5 648 M 5 723 M 5 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,82 €
Average target price 12,64 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.55.84%5 723
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.89%132 868
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.65%105 674
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.88%69 299
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.39%60 176
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.93%43 185