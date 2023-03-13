Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:28:52 2023-03-13 am EDT
10.94 EUR   -0.77%
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10European Midday Briefing: Banks Slide on Bond Holding Worries
DJ
03/10Leonardo S P A : to provide modern and efficient support coverage to PHI's AW139 helicopter fleet with new Special Component Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Automation Leonardo highlights Automation tech at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023

03/13/2023 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonardo highlights Automation tech at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023
13 March 2023
Share

At the worldwide top airport and airlines exhibition, a main focus is the Multisort Baggage Handling System (MBHS) suite, a proven, reliable solution chosen by leading international airports in Europe and Asia

Leonardo, a leading provider of high-tech baggage handling systems, will take part to the upcoming Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, worldwide top airport and airlines exhibition. The event is being held from 14 to 16 of March at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

At Hall 1, booth 2350, the company will showcase its latest cutting-edge automation solutions, designed to enhance the passenger experience. A highlight is Leonardo's Multisort Baggage Handling System (MBHS) suite, a proven, reliable solution chosen by leading international airports worldwide. The MBHS is based on innovative cross-belt sortation technology and enables throughput of up to 8400 bags per hour with no jams while reducing operational and maintenance costs, all in a small footprint.

At the exhibition, visitors will be able to take a first-hand look at one of the Leonardo's newest automation offerings, the MBHS-Heavy Duty (MBHS-HD), which adds significant value to the existing product via a range of new features. These include advanced controls and increased slope to 15, allowing for a further 20% footprint reduction in the change of level, enabling connections between different airports facilities and advanced controls tailored to customers' needs.
A wide range of innovative products and turn-key solutions, combined with mature expertise in baggage handling, make Leonardo the ideal partner for airport operators aiming for excellence, reliability, proven expertise and minimum life cycle costs.

Leonardo's experience in the sector has been recognized through several international contracts turned into commercial successes, such as at European airports Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Bergamo, 10 airports across Spain, Zurich, Frankfurt, Geneva and Paris Orly as well as in the Middle East and Asia Pacific area including the international hubs of Kuwait and Hong Kong. The company plans to mirror its European and Asian success by further expanding in the North American market, by addressing wider stakeholders' need.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 10:06:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10European Midday Briefing: Banks Slide on Bond Holding Worries
DJ
03/10Leonardo S P A : to provide modern and efficient support coverage to PHI's AW139 helicopte..
PU
03/10Italy's Leonardo set to benefit from higher defence spending
RE
03/10Leonardo S.p.a. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Leonardo, profit rises to double digits; dividend remains unchanged
AN
03/09Leonardo S P A : U.S. Air Force Decision Commences Low-Rate Production of Boeing/Leonardo ..
PU
03/09Leonardo S P A : Aviation sector appreciates Leonardo's lidar-based technology for advance..
PU
03/09Thales, Leonardo JV Signs Contract With European Commission for EuroHAPS Project Fundin..
MT
03/09Leonardo, Abu Dhabi Aviation expand AW139 fleet for offshore transport
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 791 M 15 791 M
Net income 2022 754 M 804 M 804 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 272 M 3 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 6 343 M 6 765 M 6 765 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 11,03 €
Average target price 12,49 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.36.79%6 765
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.88%140 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.26%121 394
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.73%70 371
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-10.95%60 522
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.32%38 631