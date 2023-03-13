Leonardo S p A : Automation Leonardo highlights Automation tech at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023

Leonardo, a leading provider of high-tech baggage handling systems, will take part to the upcoming Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, worldwide top airport and airlines exhibition. The event is being held from 14 to 16 of March at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam.



At Hall 1, booth 2350, the company will showcase its latest cutting-edge automation solutions, designed to enhance the passenger experience. A highlight is Leonardo's Multisort Baggage Handling System (MBHS) suite, a proven, reliable solution chosen by leading international airports worldwide. The MBHS is based on innovative cross-belt sortation technology and enables throughput of up to 8400 bags per hour with no jams while reducing operational and maintenance costs, all in a small footprint.



At the exhibition, visitors will be able to take a first-hand look at one of the Leonardo's newest automation offerings, the MBHS-Heavy Duty (MBHS-HD), which adds significant value to the existing product via a range of new features. These include advanced controls and increased slope to 15, allowing for a further 20% footprint reduction in the change of level, enabling connections between different airports facilities and advanced controls tailored to customers' needs.

A wide range of innovative products and turn-key solutions, combined with mature expertise in baggage handling, make Leonardo the ideal partner for airport operators aiming for excellence, reliability, proven expertise and minimum life cycle costs.

Leonardo's experience in the sector has been recognized through several international contracts turned into commercial successes, such as at European airports Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa and Bergamo, 10 airports across Spain, Zurich, Frankfurt, Geneva and Paris Orly as well as in the Middle East and Asia Pacific area including the international hubs of Kuwait and Hong Kong. The company plans to mirror its European and Asian success by further expanding in the North American market, by addressing wider stakeholders' need.