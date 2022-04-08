Leonardo S p A : Bestfly expands offshore helicopter fleet in Angola with AW139 order

First fully owned AW139 for Bestfly, adding to two leased AW139s and four AW169s ordered in 2021
Leonardo's helicopter fleet supports the energy industry in Africa, which has almost doubled in the
last eight years thanks to the latest generation design, performance and safety standard of its AW
Family range of models
The AW139 is the world's most successful helicopter programme since its certification in 2004 with
orders of more than 1,250 units to date and the benchmark for offshore transport duties
Bestfly is expanding its fleet of Leonardo helicopters configured for offshore transport
missions in Angola. The recent order of Bestfly's first fully owned AW139 intermediate twin engine, is
expected to be delivered in the Q3 of 2022. This aircraft adds to two previously leased AW139s and four
AW169 light intermediate twins purchased at the end of 2021, which made Bestfly the first local operator to
introduce the AW169 in the African market. This latest AW139 contract potentially paves the way for further
sustainable growth of the operator's rotorcraft fleet in the region. Bestfly's fleet of helicopters is expected to
consist of seven Leonardo aircraft by the end of 2022, and with a total fleet of 30 aircraft.
Bestfly's AW139 and AW169 helicopters are intended to conduct onshore and offshore passenger and
equipment transport in the energy mining and tourism industries in Angola by leveraging latest technology
and navigation/mission avionics, latest certification and safety standards, outstanding performance, the
largest cabin in their respective categories and a modern maintenance approach.
This latest order provides further evidence of the potential in the African energy market for Leonardo's latest
generation helicopter models. The African Oil&Gas market is showing promising signs, considering
reserves, and the opportunities for new projects. With over 200 units, the helicopter fleet comprises types
from various OEMs supporting the energy industry in Africa which is one of the biggest in the world. Over
the last eight years, Leonardo has been the only manufacturer able to expand its presence in the African
offshore market, almost doubling the number of aircraft thanks to the AW Family range of models (the
AW139, AW189 and, more recently, the AW169) which deliver greater versatility and performance and
higher safety standards. With over 60% of the existing offshore helicopter fleet still made of old design types,
Leonardo's state-of-the-art helicopters are well positioned to meet fleet replacement and modernisation
programmes among operators in the region.
The world's most important helicopter programme since its certification in 2004 and the bestselling type in
its category, the AW139 has logged orders for over 1,250 units from more than 290 customers in over 80
countries logging in excess of 3 million flight hours to date, and it's the benchmark platform in the energy
industry today. The AW139 delivers outstanding capabilities, technology and safety to meet stringent
requirements from operators for tasks in harsh conditions to maximise effectiveness. The type features stateof-the-art avionics with advanced navigation and collision avoidance systems to enhance situational
awareness and reduce pilots' workload, unmatched speed, power margins and overall performance, the
widest cabin in its category featuring high modularity for rapid reconfiguration, a unique 60+ min run-dry
capable main gear box for enhanced reliability and safety and up to 1,000 certified kits.