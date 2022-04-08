Leonardo S p A : Bestfly expands offshore helicopter fleet in Angola with AW139 order

Rome 08 April 2022 15:39

First fully owned AW139 for Bestfly, adding to two leased AW139s and four AW169s ordered in 2021

Leonardo's helicopter fleet supports the energy industry in Africa, which has almost doubled in the

last eight years thanks to the latest generation design, performance and safety standard of its AW

Family range of models

The AW139 is the world's most successful helicopter programme since its certification in 2004 with

orders of more than 1,250 units to date and the benchmark for offshore transport duties



Bestfly is expanding its fleet of Leonardo helicopters configured for offshore transport

missions in Angola. The recent order of Bestfly's first fully owned AW139 intermediate twin engine, is

expected to be delivered in the Q3 of 2022. This aircraft adds to two previously leased AW139s and four

AW169 light intermediate twins purchased at the end of 2021, which made Bestfly the first local operator to

introduce the AW169 in the African market. This latest AW139 contract potentially paves the way for further

sustainable growth of the operator's rotorcraft fleet in the region. Bestfly's fleet of helicopters is expected to

consist of seven Leonardo aircraft by the end of 2022, and with a total fleet of 30 aircraft.

Bestfly's AW139 and AW169 helicopters are intended to conduct onshore and offshore passenger and

equipment transport in the energy mining and tourism industries in Angola by leveraging latest technology

and navigation/mission avionics, latest certification and safety standards, outstanding performance, the

largest cabin in their respective categories and a modern maintenance approach.

This latest order provides further evidence of the potential in the African energy market for Leonardo's latest

generation helicopter models. The African Oil&Gas market is showing promising signs, considering

reserves, and the opportunities for new projects. With over 200 units, the helicopter fleet comprises types

from various OEMs supporting the energy industry in Africa which is one of the biggest in the world. Over

the last eight years, Leonardo has been the only manufacturer able to expand its presence in the African

offshore market, almost doubling the number of aircraft thanks to the AW Family range of models (the

AW139, AW189 and, more recently, the AW169) which deliver greater versatility and performance and

higher safety standards. With over 60% of the existing offshore helicopter fleet still made of old design types,

Leonardo's state-of-the-art helicopters are well positioned to meet fleet replacement and modernisation

programmes among operators in the region.

The world's most important helicopter programme since its certification in 2004 and the bestselling type in

its category, the AW139 has logged orders for over 1,250 units from more than 290 customers in over 80

countries logging in excess of 3 million flight hours to date, and it's the benchmark platform in the energy

industry today. The AW139 delivers outstanding capabilities, technology and safety to meet stringent

requirements from operators for tasks in harsh conditions to maximise effectiveness. The type features stateof-the-art avionics with advanced navigation and collision avoidance systems to enhance situational

awareness and reduce pilots' workload, unmatched speed, power margins and overall performance, the

widest cabin in its category featuring high modularity for rapid reconfiguration, a unique 60+ min run-dry

capable main gear box for enhanced reliability and safety and up to 1,000 certified kits.