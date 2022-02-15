Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Electronics U.S. Air Force grants F-16 operational clearance for BriteCloud 218 decoy

02/15/2022 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Air Force grants F-16 operational clearance for BriteCloud 218 decoy
15 February 2022
Share

Latest development signals that international F-16 operators can equip the gold-standard radar countermeasure with no need for platform modification.

The United States Air Force (USAF) Seek Eagle Office have cleared Leonardo's BriteCloud 218 expendable active decoy for operational testing on-board the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. The authorisation is one of the final stages of the U.S. Department of Defense's Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme for the product, which is due to complete this year. The FCT, which is being conducted by the US Air National Guard, will open the door to U.S. procurement.

BriteCloud is a life-saving countermeasure that provides high-tech protection from radar-guided surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. Fired like a flare, it can be carried by combat, transport and special mission aircraft. BriteCloud contains a powerful miniature jammer that sends out convincing 'electronic ghost' signals that seduce incoming missiles towards BriteCloud as it falls away from the aircraft. This ensures that the missile detonates far away from its intended target.

As a world-first technology, BriteCloud was selected for evaluation under the U.S. Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme in 2019 following its entry into service with the U.K.'s Royal Air Force. Produced by Leonardo in the U.K., BriteCloud is unique in that it packs gold-standard technology known as DRFM (Digital Radio Frequency Memory) into each round. DRFM allows BriteCloud to tailor its 'electronic ghost' signal to the specific threat radar, allowing it to fool the radar in the most effective possible way. BriteCloud is capable of defeating all known current threat systems.

The BriteCloud variant given the green light by U.S. authorities, called BriteCloud 218, fits standard 2x1x8 inch countermeasure dispensers such as the AN/ALE-47 on the F-16. As well as seeing interest in the United States, Leonardo is in discussions with a number of other F-16 operators internationally that are looking to equip their fleets with latest-generation countermeasures without needing to modify the platform or perform expensive integration work.

Following a series of confirmatory flight trials with the U.S. Air National Guard this year, BriteCloud is expected to be approved for U.S. Armed Forces as an off-the-shelf countermeasure product.

BriteCloud is an example of electronic warfare technology, a category in which Leonardo is an international leader. As well as equipping latest-generation aircraft such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, AW159 Wildcat, MQ-9B SeaGuardian and AH-64E Apache, the company is a founding member ofTempest, the international programme to create a next-generation combat air system for the U.K. and its allies.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
05:27aLEONARDO S P A : Electronics U.S. Air Force grants F-16 operational clearance for BriteClo..
PU
04:22aUK, Japan To Collaborate On Fighter Jet Sensor Research At Leonardo Site
MT
02/11LEONARDO S P A : Cyber Security Leonardo's report on the most widespread cyber attacks in ..
PU
02/08Leonardo Fails to Find Partner for Automation Unit, Launches Analysis to Raise Profitab..
MT
02/08Italy's Leonardo suspends search for automation division partner
RE
02/08Leonardo Collaborates With Vertical Aerospace To Develop Fuselage of VX4 Electric Aircr..
MT
02/08Leonardo and Vertical Aerospace team up on electric aircraft fuselage
RE
02/04LEONARDO S P A : Cyber Security Cyber Game Award Ceremony, Leonardo rewards the culture of..
PU
02/03LEONARDO S P A : Electronics | Unmanned systems Webinar Flight Safety Solutions “The..
PU
02/03LEONARDO S P A : Cyber security and training take central stage at Expo 2020 Dubai with Le..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 134 M 15 976 M 15 976 M
Net income 2021 519 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2021 3 415 M 3 860 M 3 860 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,12x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 3 717 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 139
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,46 €
Average target price 8,94 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.2.57%4 201
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.73%138 964
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.47%105 382
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.16%60 973
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.54%58 529
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.09%43 134