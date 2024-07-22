Rome, 22 July 2024 13:05

Leading helicopter service provider Falcon Aviation announced today a further reinforcement of its long-term partnership with Leonardo through the introduction of the AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopter into its fleet supporting the Energy industry. Falcon Aviation has signed a contract during an official ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow for one aircraft plus one option.

This latest move will expand the fleet of Leonardo helicopters operated by Falcon Aviation which already includes the AW109SP, AW169 and AW189 types. In particular, five AW169s and four AW189s are used for offshore transport missions in the UAE and Kuwait. The introduction of the AW139 will make Falcon Aviation another prime user of the entire AW Family of latest generation helicopters of Leonardo, a unique concept design based on commonalities across the three models in terms of certification and safety standards, components, cockpit layout and appearance, training and technical support approach. The Family concept has now been delivering for years unequalled benefits to major global operators in terms of training, fleet management, versatility, efficiency and sustainability.

Capt. Raman Oberoi, the CEO of Falcon Aviation, said: "Our acquisition of the AW139 helicopter reinforces our commitment to enhancing our energy transport mission capabilities. This addition to our fleet underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of service to our clients while continuing to invest in the latest technology and safety standards. With the integration of the AW139, we are poised to meet the growing demands and enhance our operational capabilities across the UAE and beyond."

With the AW139 Falcon Aviation will be able to deliver complementary services in terms of capacity and range, in a weight/size category perfectly fitting between the AW169 and AW189, becoming even more competitive to meet emerging market requirements in UAE and across other geographies.

With over 1400 units on order, more than 1200 units already in service and over 4 million flight hours logged to date with more than 300 operators worldwide in over 90 countries, the AW139 has demonstrated its ability to meet all requirements in every market application such as Energy, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Search and Rescue (SAR), Law Enforcement, firefighting, disaster relief, Corporate - VIP, government and military tasks. The AW139 has become the benchmark for offshore transport missions in its category globally, with more than 380 units in service, 2.3 million flight hours, and a 90% world market share in the last five years in its weight class. For this mission, the AW139 features advanced capabilities also including, among others, a unique 60+ minutes run-dry capable main gear box allowing greater reliability and safety and advanced navigation, collision avoidance and landing approach capabilities.

Note to Editors on Falcon Aviation

Falcon Aviation is a UAE-based leading Oil & Gas player and business aviation services operator. Located at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation provides a wide range of Operational and Aviation Support Services, which include Oil and Gas Aviation Support, Maintenance Repair & Overhauling (MRO), bespoke Business Jets Charters Services and Helicopter Sightseeing Tours, Fixed Base Operator (FBO), Aircraft Management Services and Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Heliport Management and Inspection, among others.