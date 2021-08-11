Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo teams up with Babcock to offer aircrew training in Canada

08/11/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo and British rival Babcock have signed an agreement to jointly offer military aircrew training in Canada as the country moves to select a supplier for its air force.

In a statement, the two groups said their Canada-based subsidiaries would deliver training services through a new joint-venture called Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training.

The move comes ahead of the awarding of a 25-year contract by the Canadian government, which is expected to chose a provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force's training programme in 2023.

Under the contract the supplier will provide training aircraft, ground-based training systems, civilian instructors and other services for the country's air force.

"By coming together, Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada are able to leverage their combined extensive global military aircrew training expertise and develop a tailored solution to meet the Royal Canadian Air Force's needs," said Jana Lee Murray, programme director for the joint venture. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
