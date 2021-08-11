Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo teams up with Babcock to offer aircrew training in Canada

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence
group Leonardo and British rival Babcock have
signed an agreement to jointly offer military aircrew training
in Canada as the country moves to select a supplier for its air
force.
In a statement, the two groups said their Canada-based
subsidiaries would deliver training services through a new
joint-venture called Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training.
The move comes ahead of the awarding of a 25-year contract
by the Canadian government, which is expected to chose a
provider for the Royal Canadian Air Force's training programme
in 2023.
Under the contract the supplier will provide training
aircraft, ground-based training systems, civilian instructors
and other services for the country's air force.
"By coming together, Babcock Canada and Leonardo Canada are
able to leverage their combined extensive global military
aircrew training expertise and develop a tailored solution to
meet the Royal Canadian Air Force's needs," said Jana Lee
Murray, programme director for the joint venture.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini
Editing by Mark Potter)