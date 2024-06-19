Leonardo - Società per azioni
Registered office in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa No. 4
leonardo@pec.leonardo.com
Share Capital Euro 2,543,861,738.00 fully paid-up
Tax Code & Rome Companies Register No. 00401990585
VAT No. 00881841001
AVAILABILITY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MINUTES
According to applicable law and regulations, you are hereby notified that the minutes of the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Leonardo - Società per azioni held on May 24, 2024 were made available to the public within the statutory deadlines at the Company's head office in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website (www.leonardo.com, "2024 Shareholders' Meeting" section), as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).
Rome, 20 June 2024
Disclaimer
Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 07:43:04 UTC.