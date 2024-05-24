Leonardo - Società per azioni
Registered office in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa No. 4
leonardo@pec.leonardo.com
Share Capital Euro 2,543,861,738.00 fully paid-up
Tax Code & Rome Companies Register No. 00401990585
VAT No. 00881841001
SHAREHOLDERS' NOTICE
DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Shareholders are informed that the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting of Leonardo
-
Società per azioni, held in Rome at second call on 24 May 2024, approved the financial statements for the year 2023 and the payment of a dividend equivalent to EUR 0,28 per share, before tax, if any.
The dividend will be paid as of 26 June 2024, with record date (i.e. the date of entitlement to the dividend payment) on 25 June 2024 and after detachment of coupon no. 14 on ex-dividend date 24 June 2024.
Dividend does not give rise to any tax credit and, depending on the beneficiary, is subject to substitutive tax, withholding tax at source or partially contributes to the beneficiary's taxable income.
The Shareholders will be able to collect the dividend from their respective intermediaries.
Rome, 25 May 2024
