Rome, 24 May 2024 17:37

PHI agrees to 12 AW189s including firm orders and options plus extensive support partnership

To date, nearly 150 AW189s have been ordered with 90+ delivered to operators worldwide to date

Leonardo and PHI Group (PHI) have signed a framework agreement for 12 AW189 Helicopters to serve the global energy market starting in 2025. These are composed of firm orders as well as purchase options and include an extensive support partnership featuring a service center agreement, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) agreement, and training solutions for the AW139 and AW189 models.

"Today marks another significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Leonardo," said Scott McCarty, CEO of PHI Group. "Not only are we investing in state-of-the-art aircraft like the AW189, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and ensures we are well-equipped to provide unparalleled service to our global customers, but we are also fortifying our repair and overhaul capabilities as we continue to focus on the growth of our world-class MRO facility in Lafayette, Louisiana. We look forward to introducing the AW189 to our fleet in 2025."

Stefano Villanti, SVP Marketing & Sales at Leonardo Helicopters said: "We're extremely pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with PHI, now also with the AW189 super-medium and more and more based on integrated capabilities including both advanced platforms and comprehensive support services. This provides further evidence of our commitment to delivering customized solutions by which we can support PHI to meet its long range operational requirement ensuring its fleet can be efficiently sustained by the level of service and proximity they deserve. We look forward to introducing the AW189 and activating the new services contributing to their capability growth plans."

Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, PHI has supported the energy industry for 75 years. Today, PHI operates more than 200 helicopters across the globe serving a number of markets, including energy and air medical. PHI currently operates a fleet of over 20 Leonardo aircraft to include AW139 and AW109 helicopters.

PHI's AW189s configuration will be fully compliant with the IOGP (International Association of Oil & Gas Producers) Report 690 guidelines. This latest agreement reinforces the AW189 in the global offshore market.

Belonging to the AWFamily of products, the AW189 combines superior payload and range with advanced technologies to successfully operate a wide range of missions such as energy industry support, search and rescue, passenger transport, firefighting, and law enforcement. Unique features of the helicopter include the capability of the main transmission to run without oil for 50 minutes and a built-in auxiliary power unit. The AW189 is available with more than 200 certified kits and delivered with a comprehensive support and training service package tailored to meet specific customer requirements to maximize mission effectiveness and safety of operations. The type is also certified for an automatic data transmission system enabling the aircraft to transmit performance data to a ground station using satellite communication in flight, 4G cell connectivity, or Wi-Fi when on the ground. It offers a secure way to share an accurate picture of each flight so that Leonardo experts can assess data quickly, thus optimizing maintenance and support. Nearly 150 AW189s have been ordered, and more than 90 delivered to operators worldwide to date. After 10 years since its certification, the AW189 remains the world's most successful super-medium category helicopter by market size, number of operators, countries, and applications.

