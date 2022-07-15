Leonardo S p A : RIAT 2022, Leonardo participates with the Techno Zone and spectacular aircraft displays in collaboration with the Air Force

Leonardo participating at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) will be hosted at RAF Fairford in London from 15-17 July 2022. In addition to the company playing a central role in the STEM Techno Zone, several Leonardo aircraft including the AW149, M-346 and C-27J, will feature in the flying display, while several others will be on static display.

Visitors to the RIAT Techno Zone will have the opportunity to meet some of Leonardo's young engineers and learn about the technology behind many of the aircraft on display, through our hands-on interactive activities. These include a thermal imaging camera that will take and print 'selfies' of people in infrared, the Miysis 'Sense and Detect' exhibit that explains how threats are detected and tracked, and the AW101 Search & Rescue which requires visitors to locate and rescue those lost at sea using the miniature helicopter.

Throughout the weekend, several aircraft and helicopters from around the world that Leonardo manufactures or significantly contributes to will be participating in incredible flying displays. These include a number of Italian Air Force aircraft, such as Leonardo's C-27J Spartan multi-mission medium turboprop airlifter and T-346A Master jet trainer, which will be flying on the Saturday and Sunday. Taking to the skies on Friday will be Leonardo's latest generation battlefield AW149 helicopter. The RAF TyphoonDisplay Team, sponsored by Leonardo, will be wowing crowds with its incredible agility and power, and Italy's ten-strong Frecce Tricolori Display Team will be returning to RIAT with its daring displays.

Among the 100+ fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft on static display during RIAT, will be the Italian Air Force's T-346A Master and the Royal Navy's twin-engine multi-mission AW159 Wildcat and multi-role AW101 Merlin helicopters built by Leonardo, along with the AW139 and AW189 helicopters. A Kuwait Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon will also be on display over the weekend.

RIAT visitors will also have the chance to sit in the Tempest concept aircraft. As part of Team Tempest, Leonardo is developing the aircraft's advanced sensors, electronics and avionics, while at international level, the company is engaged with institutional and industrial partners to build the technologies, knowledge, skills and expertise to develop a Future Combat Air System capable of operating in the 2040+ environment.