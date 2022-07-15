Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-07-15 am EDT
9.913 EUR   +2.66%
Leonardo S p A : RIAT 2022, Leonardo participates with the Techno Zone and spectacular aircraft displays in collaboration with the Air Force

07/15/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Leonardo participating at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) will be hosted at RAF Fairford in London from 15-17 July 2022. In addition to the company playing a central role in the STEM Techno Zone, several Leonardo aircraft including the AW149, M-346 and C-27J, will feature in the flying display, while several others will be on static display.

Visitors to the RIAT Techno Zone will have the opportunity to meet some of Leonardo's young engineers and learn about the technology behind many of the aircraft on display, through our hands-on interactive activities. These include a thermal imaging camera that will take and print 'selfies' of people in infrared, the Miysis 'Sense and Detect' exhibit that explains how threats are detected and tracked, and the AW101 Search & Rescue which requires visitors to locate and rescue those lost at sea using the miniature helicopter.

Throughout the weekend, several aircraft and helicopters from around the world that Leonardo manufactures or significantly contributes to will be participating in incredible flying displays. These include a number of Italian Air Force aircraft, such as Leonardo's C-27J Spartan multi-mission medium turboprop airlifter and T-346A Master jet trainer, which will be flying on the Saturday and Sunday. Taking to the skies on Friday will be Leonardo's latest generation battlefield AW149 helicopter. The RAF TyphoonDisplay Team, sponsored by Leonardo, will be wowing crowds with its incredible agility and power, and Italy's ten-strong Frecce Tricolori Display Team will be returning to RIAT with its daring displays.

Among the 100+ fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft on static display during RIAT, will be the Italian Air Force's T-346A Master and the Royal Navy's twin-engine multi-mission AW159 Wildcat and multi-role AW101 Merlin helicopters built by Leonardo, along with the AW139 and AW189 helicopters. A Kuwait Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon will also be on display over the weekend.

RIAT visitors will also have the chance to sit in the Tempest concept aircraft. As part of Team Tempest, Leonardo is developing the aircraft's advanced sensors, electronics and avionics, while at international level, the company is engaged with institutional and industrial partners to build the technologies, knowledge, skills and expertise to develop a Future Combat Air System capable of operating in the 2040+ environment.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 941 M 14 959 M 14 959 M
Net income 2022 701 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2022 3 228 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 5 555 M 5 562 M 5 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,66 €
Average target price 12,34 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.53.27%5 562
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.68%133 594
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.80%106 696
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.19%71 348
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.36%58 331
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.07%42 801