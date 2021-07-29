Leonardo S p A : Results at 30 June 2021 (Comunicato stampa)

Leonardo: New Orders at € 6.7 bn (+9.5% YoY), Revenues at € 6.3 bn (+7.9% YoY), strong industrial performance (EBITA at € 400 mln, +37% YoY), and FOCF significantly improved (+26.9% YoY), these in summary are 1H 2021 key performance indicators. FY 2021 Guidance confirmed. Strong fundamentals supporting medium-long term growth.

Military/Governmental business remains strong and robust; some signs of recovery in civil aeronautics but cautious about timing

Solid first half results, back on growth path

Defence Electronics, Helicopters and Aircraft all performing strongly

Backlog of € 35.9 billion, book to bill >1

Order intake of € 6.7 billion, up 9.5% YoY

Revenues of € 6.3 billion, up 7.9% YoY

EBITA of € 400 million, up 37% YoY

FOCF, significantly improved (+26.9% YoY) at € -1.4 billion, reflecting usual seasonality

-1.4 billion, reflecting usual seasonality Strong financial position

No refinancing needs until 2022

FY 2021 Guidance confirmed

Strong fundamentals give us confidence in the short, medium and long term outlook

Competencies, advanced technologies and innovation capabilities as a base for new growth opportunities post COVID

The BoD has approved the start of the merger by incorporation of Vitrociset

Rome, 29 July 2021- Leonardo's Board of Directors, convened today under the Chairmanship of Luciano Carta, examined and unanimously approved the results of the first half 2021.

Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO, stated "First half 2021 results are solid, and we are back on a sustainable growth path. Our commercial activity has been intensive and we are continuing to achieve strong order intake, despite the pandemic; our strong backlog has supported good top line growth (revenues and new orders), our industrial performance and FOCF materially improved. Our Military/Governmental business remains very strong and robust. We are seeing some more positive signs in civil aeronautics, although remaining cautious about the timing of its recovery."

"We are on track to achieve our full year 2021 Guidance - concludes Alessandro Profumo -. Our strong fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to create value sustainably for all our stakeholders in the medium-long term. We intend to leverage competencies, advanced technologies and innovation capabilities as a base for new growth opportunities post COVID."

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) since 2010 and has been named as sustainability global leader in the Aerospace & Defence sector for the second year in a row of DJSI in 2020.

1