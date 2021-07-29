Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Results at 30 June 2021 (Comunicato stampa)

07/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results at 30 June 2021

Leonardo: New Orders at € 6.7 bn (+9.5% YoY), Revenues at € 6.3 bn (+7.9% YoY), strong industrial performance (EBITA at € 400 mln, +37% YoY), and FOCF significantly improved (+26.9% YoY), these in summary are 1H 2021 key performance indicators. FY 2021 Guidance confirmed. Strong fundamentals supporting medium-long term growth.

Military/Governmental business remains strong and robust; some signs of recovery in civil aeronautics but cautious about timing

Solid first half results, back on growth path

  • Defence Electronics, Helicopters and Aircraft all performing strongly
  • Backlog of € 35.9 billion, book to bill >1
  • Order intake of € 6.7 billion, up 9.5% YoY
  • Revenues of € 6.3 billion, up 7.9% YoY
  • EBITA of € 400 million, up 37% YoY
  • FOCF, significantly improved (+26.9% YoY) at € -1.4 billion, reflecting usual seasonality
  • Strong financial position
  • No refinancing needs until 2022

FY 2021 Guidance confirmed

Strong fundamentals give us confidence in the short, medium and long term outlook

  • Competencies, advanced technologies and innovation capabilities as a base for new growth opportunities post COVID

The BoD has approved the start of the merger by incorporation of Vitrociset

Rome, 29 July 2021- Leonardo's Board of Directors, convened today under the Chairmanship of Luciano Carta, examined and unanimously approved the results of the first half 2021.

Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO, stated "First half 2021 results are solid, and we are back on a sustainable growth path. Our commercial activity has been intensive and we are continuing to achieve strong order intake, despite the pandemic; our strong backlog has supported good top line growth (revenues and new orders), our industrial performance and FOCF materially improved. Our Military/Governmental business remains very strong and robust. We are seeing some more positive signs in civil aeronautics, although remaining cautious about the timing of its recovery."

"We are on track to achieve our full year 2021 Guidance - concludes Alessandro Profumo -. Our strong fundamentals give us confidence in our ability to create value sustainably for all our stakeholders in the medium-long term. We intend to leverage competencies, advanced technologies and innovation capabilities as a base for new growth opportunities post COVID."

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) since 2010 and has been named as sustainability global leader in the Aerospace & Defence sector for the second year in a row of DJSI in 2020.

1

The results recorded in the first half of 2021 confirm the expectations of recovery in growth and an increase in profitability as reported in the Financial Statements at 31 December 2020, showing a marked improvement in the Group's industrial performance; in the first half of 2020, this indicator had been in fact particularly affected by the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which then gradually stabilised over the subsequent months, including as a result of the measures put in place in order to ensure the business continuity. The volume of new orders is at excellent levels, confirming the good competitive positioning of the Group's products and solutions, with revenues growing in all the main business areas and a Book to Bill higher than 1.

The challenges that have been reported in the civil sector in recent months have been confirmed in a scenario that is still characterised by the pandemic: in particular, Aerostructures was affected by the fall in volumes and the consequent failure of the industrial assets to operate at full capacity, which led to a further decline in results compared to the first half of 2020.

The cash flows are clearly improving, although affected by the usual seasonal trend characterised by significant outflows in the first part of the year.

Key Performance Indicators

Group

1H 2020

1H 2021

Chg.

Chg. %

FY 2020

(Euro million)

New orders

6,104

6,682

578

9.5%

13,754

Order backlog

35,920

35,883

(37)

(0.1%)

35,516

Revenues

5,878

6,345

467

7.9%

13,410

EBITDA(*)

543

607

64

11.8%

1,458

EBITA (**)

292

400

108

37.0%

938

ROS

5.0%

6.3%

1.3 p.p.

7.0%

EBIT (***)

227

347

120

52.9%

517

EBIT Margin

3.9%

5.5%

1.6 p.p.

3.9%

Net result before

59

177

118

200.0%

241

extraordinary transactions

Net result

60

177

117

195.0%

243

Group Net Debt

5,074

4,613

(461)

(9.1%)

3,318

FOCF

(1,889)

(1,380)

509

26.9%

40

ROI

6.5%

8.4%

1.9 p.p.

11.3%

Workforce

49,733

49,980

247

0.5%

49,882

  1. EBITDA this is EBITA before amortisation, depreciation (net of those relating to goodwill or classified among "non-recurring costs") and adjustments impairment.
  1. EBITA is obtained by eliminating from EBIT the following items: any impairment in goodwill; amortisation and impairment, if any, of the portion of the purchase price allocated to intangible assets as part of business combinations, restructuring costs that are a part of defined and significant plans; other exceptional costs or income, i.e. connected to particularly significant events that are not related to the ordinary performance of the business.
  1. EBIT is obtained by adding to earnings before financial income and expense and taxes and taxes the Group's share of profit in the results of its strategic Joint Ventures (GIE-ATR, MBDA, Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio).

2

Commercial Performance

  • New Orders, amounted to EUR 6,682 million showing a strong increase compared to the first six months of 2020. The Defence Electronics and Security business in the European component and Aircraft within Aeronautics recorded an excellent performance in terms of sales. The Helicopters business showed a downturn, although against the previous year which was positively affected by the acquisition of the major IMOS order, while in Aeronautics the decline in the civil component continues
  • Backlog, amounted to EUR 35,883 million, ensures a coverage in terms of equivalent production of more than 2.5 years

Business Performance

  • Revenues, amounted to EUR 6,345 million, showed during the first half of 2021 a significant increase, driven by the performance of the Defence Electronics and Security and Helicopters, and was only partially offset by the expected reduction in volumes in the Aerostructures, which continued to be adversely affected by a decline in production rates on the B787 and ATR programmes
  • EBITA, amounted to EUR 400 million, (with a ROS of 6.3%) recorded a significant total growth rate (+37%) with a considerable increase in all business segments, except for Aerostructures, which was due to higher volumes of revenues and the improvement in profitability. There was also a higher contribution provided by all the strategic Joint Ventures, with particular reference to the Manufacturing sector of the Space Alliance
  • EBIT, amounted to EUR 347 million, showed, compared to the first half of 2020 (€ 227 mln), a substantial increase (+53%) while continuing to record - albeit to a lesser extent - charges linked to the compliance with the Government's instructions relating to COVID-19, including to protect the health of its workers
  • Net Result before extraordinary transactions, which posted a profit of EUR 177 million, equal to Net Result, benefitted from the EBIT performance, as well as from lower financial costs which, in the period under comparison, were strongly affected by the component related to the hedging activity to counter foreign exchange risk. The Net Result was also influenced by the tax benefits deriving from the adoption of the tax concessions provided for by Article 110 of Law Decree 104/2020 on the realignment between the tax and statutory values of goodwill

Financial performance

  • Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF), negative for EUR 1,380 million, improving significantly compared to the figure of 30 June 2020 (negative for € 1,889 mln). This result, although confirming the usual interim trend that is characterised by significant cash absorptions in the first part of the year, reflects the expected positive trend towards improvement
  • Group Net Debt, of EUR 4,613 million, showed an increase compared to 31 December 2020 (€
    3,318 mln), mainly as a result of the above mentioned FOCF performance

3

2021 Guidance

In consideration of the results achieved in the first half of 2021 and of the expectations for the quarters to follow, and on the basis of an expected improvement in the global health situation with consequent gradual normalization of operating and market conditions, we confirm 2021 Guidance disclosed in March 2021, summarized below

FY2020A

FY2021

(€ bn)

Guidance*

New Orders

13.8

ca. 14

Revenues

(€ bn)

13.4

13.8-14.3

EBITA

(€ mln)

938

1,075-1,125

FOCF

(€ mln)

40

ca. 100

Group Net Debt

(€ bn)

3.3

ca. 3.2**

*Assuming progressive improvement in the global health situation through the year with consequent normalization of operating / market conditions

**Assuming no dividend payable for 2020 results

2021 exchange rate assumptions: € / USD = 1.18 and € / GBP = 0.90

4

SECTOR PERFORMANCE

1H 2020

New

Order

Backlog at

Revenues

EBITA

ROS

(Euro million)

Orders

31.12.2020

Helicopters

2,526

12,377

1,693

139

8.2%

Defence Electronics & Security

2,858

13,449

2,897

166

5.7%

Aeronautics

978

10,696

1,513

76

5.0%

Space

-

-

-

(10)

n.a.

Other activities

65

87

195

(79)

(40.5%)

Eliminations

(323)

(1,093)

(420)

-

n.a.

Total

6,104

35,516

5,878

292

5.0%

1H 2021

New

Order

Revenues

EBITA

ROS

(Euro million)

Orders

Backlog

Helicopters

2,009

12,393

1,890

148

7.8%

Defence Electronics & Security

3,618

14,021

3,200

297

9.3%

Aeronautics

1,340

10,543

1,511

47

3.1%

Space

-

-

-

23

n.a.

Other activities

83

96

195

(115)

(59.0%)

Eliminations

(368)

(1,170)

(451)

-

n.a.

Total

6,682

35,883

6,345

400

6.3%

.

Change %

New

Order

Revenues

EBITA

ROS

Orders

Backlog

Helicopters

(20.5%)

0.1%

11.6%

6.5%

(0.4) p.p.

Defence Electronics & Security

26.6%

4.3%

10.5%

78.9%

3.6 p.p.

Aeronautics

37.0%

(1.4%)

(0.1%)

(38.2%)

(1.9) p.p.

Space

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

330.0%

n.a.

Other activities

27.7%

10.3%

n.a

(45.6%)

(18.5) p.p.

Eliminations

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Total

9.5%

1.0%

7.9%

37.0%

1.3 p.p.

Revenues

EBITA

ROS

30 June

30 June

Chg. %

30 June

30 June

Chg. %

30 June

30 June

Chg. %

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Aicraft

1,074

1,234

14.9%

122

150

23.0%

11.4%

12.2%

0.8 p.p.

Aerostructure

473

305

(35.5%)

(12)

(82)

(583.3%)

(2.5%)

(26.9%)

(24.4) p.p.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
12:10pLEONARDO S P A : Risultati al 30 giugno 2021 (Presentazione)
PU
12:10pLEONARDO S P A : Results at 30 June 2021 (Comunicato stampa)
PU
12:07pAIRBUS : Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance after 37% rise in H1 core profit
RE
04:29aUK awards 250 million stg contract to progress Tempest fighter jet project
RE
07/22LEONARDO S P A : Italy's Trade Unions Agree On Early Retirement Scheme
MT
07/22LEONARDO : agreement signed with Trade Unions to allow for early retirements in ..
PU
07/20LEONARDO S P A : AW101 for the Polish Navy flies for the first time
PU
07/13EXCLUSIVE : Universal Hydrogen in zero-carbon plane deals with Icelandair, other..
RE
07/12LEONARDO S P A : Extends Deal With Italian Rescue Corps
MT
07/09LEONARDO AND ITALIAN NATIONAL ALPINE : renew cooperation agreement for a joint d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 045 M 16 692 M 16 692 M
Net income 2021 524 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2021 3 320 M 3 946 M 3 946 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 3 764 M 4 444 M 4 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 49 780
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,54 €
Average target price 9,24 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.10.73%4 444
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.94%130 729
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.02%103 237
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.86%57 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION31.37%54 558
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.45%46 671