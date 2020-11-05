Leonardo S p A : Results at 30 September2020 (Relazione finanziaria)

Group results and financial position

The results recorded in the first nine months of 2020 confirm the Group's resilience already highlighted in the half-year financial report, in a context without precedent, with a commercial performance that confirms the same levels as in the last year benefitting from orders in the government/military sphere from national clients against certain postponements of the export campaigns and the drop in the civil sector demand.

Revenue volumes are basically in line with those of the first nine months of 2019, supported by a solid Backlog and the growth of the EFA Kuwait programme and of Leonardo DRS, which have been able to offset the slowdowns caused by the pandemic.

The industrial performance, even if affected by the effects of the COVID-19, confirm the efficacy of initiatives implemented to guarantee the gradual recovery of the full business operations. The profitability is affected also by a lower contribution from the JVs and a mix of activities characterised by programmes under development or in which the Group operates as a prime contractor, with profit margins below the average but which are essential to the current and future positioning of the Group's products and technologies.

The cash flows were affected by the shift of receipts towards the end of the year due to the postponement of the milestones of activity and delivery of machines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which entailed an increase in working capital with a consequent cash absorption.

