Leonardo S p A : Results at 30 September2020 (Relazione finanziaria)

Disclaimer
This Interim Reporting at 30 September 2020 has been translated into English solely for the convenience of the international reader. In the event of conflict or inconsistency between the terms used in the Italian version of the report and the English version, the Italian version shall prevail, as the Italian version constitutes the sole official document
Group results and financial position
The results recorded in the first nine months of 2020 confirm the Group's resilience already highlighted in the half-year financial report, in a context without precedent, with a commercial performance that confirms the same levels as in the last year benefitting from orders in the government/military sphere from national clients against certain postponements of the export campaigns and the drop in the civil sector demand.
Revenue volumes are basically in line with those of the first nine months of 2019, supported by a solid Backlog and the growth of the EFA Kuwait programme and of Leonardo DRS, which have been able to offset the slowdowns caused by the pandemic.
The industrial performance, even if affected by the effects of the COVID-19, confirm the efficacy of initiatives implemented to guarantee the gradual recovery of the full business operations. The profitability is affected also by a lower contribution from the JVs and a mix of activities characterised by programmes under development or in which the Group operates as a prime contractor, with profit margins below the average but which are essential to the current and future positioning of the Group's products and technologies.
The cash flows were affected by the shift of receipts towards the end of the year due to the postponement of the milestones of activity and delivery of machines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which entailed an increase in working capital with a consequent cash absorption.
Key performance indicators ("KPI")
September
September
Change
2019
2019
2020
New orders
8,579
8,510
(0.8%)
14,105
Order backlog
35,672
34,980
(1.9%)
36,513
Revenue
9,134
9,025
(1.2%)
13,784
EBITDA
1,064
866
(18.6%)
1,817
EBITA
686
497
(27.6%)
1,251
ROS
7.5%
5.5%
(2.0) p.p.
9.1%
EBIT
648
395
(39.0%)
1,153
EBIT Margin
7.1%
4.4%
(2.7) p.p.
8.4%
Net Result before extraordinary transactions
367
135
(63.2%)
722
Net result
465
137
(70.5%)
822
Group Net Debt
4,301
5,884
36.8%
2,847
FOCF
(1,217)
(2,596)
(113.3%)
241
ROI
11.4%
7.0%
(4.4) p.p.
16.7%
ROE
10.3%
3.5%
(6.8) p.p.
14.7%
Workforce
49,234
49,973
1.5%
49,530
Please refer to Annex 2 on "Non-GAAP performance indicators" for definitions.
From an operational point of view the initiatives implemented to recover adequate productivity levels and the cost base review entailed a gradual improvement in results over the months, which is particularly evident from the comparative analysis of the quarterly results compared to the prior year.
In particular, the performance of the third quarter showed, with equal revenue developed, a recovery in profitability, with an EBITA benefitting from higher industrial productivity and cost containment and higher than that recorded in the same period of 2019, despite a lower contribution from the JVs.
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
2019
2020
Change
2019
2020
Change
2019
2020
Change
New orders
2,518
3,421
35.9%
3,627
2,683
(26.0%)
2,434
2,406
(1.2%)
Revenue
2,725
2,591
(4.9%)
3,237
3,287
1.5%
3,172
3,147
(0.8%)
EBITA
163
41
(74.8%)
324
251
(22.5%)
199
205
3.0%
ROS
6.0%
1.6%
(4.4) p.p.
10.0%
7.6%
(2.4) p.p.
6.3%
6.5%
0.2 p.p.
The primary changes that marked the Group's performance compared to the previous year are described below. Analyses per business can be found in the section covering the trends in each business segment.
