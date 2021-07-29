Leonardo S p A : Risultati al 30 giugno 2021 (Presentazione)

2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation
Alessandro Profumo
Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Genco
Chief Financial Officer
Agenda
>
Key messages
Chief Executive Officer
>
2Q/1H2021 Results
Chief Financial Officer
2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation
Key messages
Solid first half results with strong and resilient military-governmental business
All businesses on track to deliver targets: FY21 Guidance confirmed
Some positive signs in challenging civil aeronautics
-
Strong foundations and core fundamentals giving confidence in medium-long term
Capabilities, innovative technologies and security solutions across the Group generating growth opportunities
Strong commitment to ESG with successful achievements
2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation
Solid first half and on track
Progressing well with our Plan: 2021 Guidance confirmed
CONTINUED STRONG
COMMERCIAL
PERFORMANCE AND
SOLID BACKLOG
PROVIDING LONG TERM
VISIBILITY
SOLID RESULTS
CONFIRMING OUR
GROWTH PATH.
TIMING OF RECOVERY STILL UNCERTAIN BUT POSITIVE SIGNS IN CIVIL
Strong and resilient military/governmental
Book to Bill>1
REVENUES € 6.3bn
+7.9% YOY
23% 29%
48%
HELICOPTERS AERONAUTICS DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY
BACKLOG* € 35.8 bn
29%
13%
26%
|
NORTH AMERICA
REST OF EUROPE
REST OF WORLD
UK
ITALY
*not including Soft Backlog
EBITA € 400 mln
+37.0% YOY
Strengthened performance as volumes are increased and COVID impact is reduced
ORDERS € 6.7 bn
+9.5% YOY
19% 29%
52%
HELICOPTERS AERONAUTICS DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY
ROS 6.3%
+1.3 p.p.
Higher profitability across the Group besides Aerostructures
FOCF at - € 1.4 bn, on track to achieve FY2021 guidance
Strong liquidity and financial flexibility
Net Debt 2021 guidance confirmed at €3.2bn
2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation
Strong confidence in medium long term potential of our main businesses
Helicopters
Electronics
Strong order book
• Strong military/governmental and resilient
|
|
civil business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proactively addressing challenges in civil aeronautics
Prospects of market recovery in Narrow Body and Regional
