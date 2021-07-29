Log in
Leonardo S p A : Risultati al 30 giugno 2021 (Presentazione)

07/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation

Alessandro Profumo

Chief Executive Officer

Alessandra Genco

Chief Financial Officer

Rome, 29 July 2021

Agenda

>

Key messages

Chief Executive Officer

>

2Q/1H2021 Results

Chief Financial Officer

  • Sector Results
  • Appendix

2

2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation

Key messages

  • Solid first half results with strong and resilient military-governmental business
  • All businesses on track to deliver targets: FY21 Guidance confirmed
  • Some positive signs in challenging civil aeronautics
  • Strong foundations and core fundamentals giving confidence in medium-long term
  • Capabilities, innovative technologies and security solutions across the Group generating growth opportunities
  • Strong commitment to ESG with successful achievements

© 2020 Leonardo - Società per azioni

3

2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation

Solid first half and on track

Progressing well with our Plan: 2021 Guidance confirmed

CONTINUED STRONG

COMMERCIAL

PERFORMANCE AND

SOLID BACKLOG

PROVIDING LONG TERM

VISIBILITY

SOLID RESULTS

CONFIRMING OUR

GROWTH PATH.

TIMING OF RECOVERY STILL UNCERTAIN BUT POSITIVE SIGNS IN CIVIL

  • Strong and resilient military/governmental
  • Book to Bill>1

REVENUES € 6.3bn

+7.9% YOY

23% 29%

48%

HELICOPTERS AERONAUTICS DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY

BACKLOG* € 35.8 bn

29%

13%

26%

20%

12%

NORTH AMERICA

REST OF EUROPE

REST OF WORLD

UK

ITALY

*not including Soft Backlog

EBITA € 400 mln

+37.0% YOY

  • Strengthened performance as volumes are increased and COVID impact is reduced

ORDERS € 6.7 bn

+9.5% YOY

19% 29%

52%

HELICOPTERS AERONAUTICS DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY

ROS 6.3%

+1.3 p.p.

  • Higher profitability across the Group besides Aerostructures
  • FOCF at - € 1.4 bn, on track to achieve FY2021 guidance
  • Strong liquidity and financial flexibility
  • Net Debt 2021 guidance confirmed at €3.2bn

© 2020 Leonardo - Società per azioni

4

2Q/1H2021 Results Presentation

Strong confidence in medium long term potential of our main businesses

Helicopters

Electronics

Strong order book

Strong military/governmental and resilient

Long-term trusted relationships with

civil business

Helicopter

customers globally

Attractive Customer Support & Training

business

CS&T

Well positioned on key international

11%

programmes (i.e. EFA, Tempest, JSF,

Solid backlog and leading product portfolio

EuroMALE)

Continue to invest to build the future (i.e.

Attractive long term opportunities across

Kopter acquisition, AW609, Hero, AW169)

Helicopter

avionics, land and naval programmes

platforms

Range of new programmes in development

18%

Helicopters*

Electronics

providing fuel for growth

EU

29%

31%

1H21

Electronics

Aircraft

Aerostructures

Revenues

Defence &

€6.3bn

Security*

Structurally strong business

5%

Aeronautics*

Leonardo DRS

48%

Well positioned on key international

23%

Strong backlog (Unfunded of $11bn)

programmes (i.e. EFA, Tempest, JSF,

Top line growth confirmed, well

EuroMALE)

positioned towards US DoD key

Programme excellence in training with continued

priorities

investments supporting growth

Aircraft

Margin expansion driven by

Best in class profitability

18%

Leonardo

programmes moving from

development to production

DRS

Aerostructures

17%

  • Proactively addressing challenges in civil aeronautics
  • Prospects of market recovery in Narrow Body and Regional

*Excluding other activities and elimination

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
