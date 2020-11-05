Leonardo S p A : Risultati al 30 settembre 2020 (Presentazione)

3Q/9M2020 Results Presentation
Alessandro Profumo
Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Genco
Chief Financial Officer
Agenda
Key messages
Chief Executive Officer
9M 2020 Results
Chief Financial Officer
Key messages
Well positioned, resilient business reacting effectively to changing market dynamics
Successfully and effectively responding to short term challenges with business performing well in the current macro environment
Very good performance in military / governmental business and Customer Support & Training, offsetting softness on the civil side
Proven ability to capture opportunities in growing military / governmental markets and international programmes
Significant backlog providing resiliency and visibility
Productivity is continuing to increase and order intake is showing positive signs
Strong confidence in our core business fundamentals and well positioned for the medium-long term
Demonstrating resilience in extreme market conditions
ORDERS € 8.5 bn
Inevitable civil slowdown offset by continued military / governmental performance
Strong support from domestic customers (i.e Helicopters up ca. 41% YoY)
Resilient customer support and training
13% 36%
51%
DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY
SOLID RESULTS
HIGHER
PRODUCTIVITY
REVENUES € 9 bn
EBITA € 497 mln
RoS +5.5%
28%
HELICOPTERS
|
-
Industrial efficiency back to normal in September
-
Productive hours recovering shortfall
Productive hours vs budget
EBITA +3% YoY IMPROVEMENT IN 3Q2020
|
-75% YoY
|
-23% YoY
|
+3% YoY
|
-75% YoY
|
-40% YoY
|
-28% YoY
497
|
41
COST CUTTING MEASURES BEARING FRUIT
BUDGET 2020
FY2020
9M2020
BASELINE
|
TARGET
|
ACHIEVEMENT
LABOR COST
|
€ 2.9 bn
|
ca.
|
CONTROLLABLE COSTS
|
€ 1.4 bn
|
€ 450 mln
|
NET INVESTMENTS**
|
€ 700-750 mln
|
40-50%
|
ahead of expectations
STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
-
System promptly reacting / operational machine responding to new environment
-
Rightsized our businesses for demand (i.e. Helicopters in the UK and ATR)
-
Re-orientedcommercial effort leveraging key pockets of demand
|
|
|
|
|
successfully navigating and responding to 2020 short term challenges
