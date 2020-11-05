Log in
Leonardo S p A : Risultati al 30 settembre 2020 (Presentazione)

11/05/2020 | 01:32pm EST

3Q/9M2020 Results Presentation

Alessandro Profumo

Chief Executive Officer

Alessandra Genco

Chief Financial Officer

Rome, 5 November 2020

Agenda

>

Key messages

Chief Executive Officer

>

9M 2020 Results

Chief Financial Officer

  • Sector Results
  • Appendix

2

3Q/9M2020 Results Presentation

Key messages

Well positioned, resilient business reacting effectively to changing market dynamics

  • Successfully and effectively responding to short term challenges with business performing well in the current macro environment
  • Very good performance in military / governmental business and Customer Support & Training, offsetting softness on the civil side
  • Proven ability to capture opportunities in growing military / governmental markets and international programmes
  • Significant backlog providing resiliency and visibility
  • Productivity is continuing to increase and order intake is showing positive signs
  • Strong confidence in our core business fundamentals and well positioned for the medium-long term

© 2020 Leonardo - Società per azioni

3

3Q/9M2020 Results Presentation

Demonstrating resilience in extreme market conditions

ORDERS € 8.5 bn

COMMERCIALLY

STRONG

  • Inevitable civil slowdown offset by continued military / governmental performance
  • Strong support from domestic customers (i.e Helicopters up ca. 41% YoY)
  • Resilient customer support and training

13% 36%

51%

HELICOPTERS

AERONAUTICS

DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY

SOLID RESULTS

HIGHER

PRODUCTIVITY

REVENUES € 9 bn

EBITA € 497 mln

RoS +5.5%

28%

25%

15%

35%

47%

50%

HELICOPTERS

AERONAUTICS

HELICOPTERS

AERONAUTICS

DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY

DEFENCE ELECTRONICS & SECURITY

  • Industrial efficiency back to normal in September
  • Productive hours recovering shortfall

Productive hours vs budget

EBITA +3% YoY IMPROVEMENT IN 3Q2020

-75% YoY

-23% YoY

+3% YoY

-75% YoY

-40% YoY

-28% YoY

205

497

€mln

251

€mln

292

41

41

1Q2020

2Q2020

3Q2020

1Q2020

1H2020

9M2020

COST CUTTING MEASURES BEARING FRUIT

BUDGET 2020

FY2020

9M2020

BASELINE

TARGET

ACHIEVEMENT

LABOR COST

€ 2.9 bn

ca.

CONTROLLABLE COSTS

€ 1.4 bn

€ 450 mln

-15%

-11%-7%

NET INVESTMENTS**

€ 700-750 mln

40-50%

ahead of expectations

1Q2020 2Q2020 3Q2020

** Benefitting from Government Grants

INCREASINGLY

AGILE

STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

  • System promptly reacting / operational machine responding to new environment
  • Rightsized our businesses for demand (i.e. Helicopters in the UK and ATR)
  • Re-orientedcommercial effort leveraging key pockets of demand

FOCF heavily weighted towards Q4

No need to raise equity

No need for additional liquidity

No refinancing needs until 2022

© 2020 Leonardo - Società per azioni

successfully navigating and responding to 2020 short term challenges

4

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:31:01 UTC

