Leonardo S p A : Risultati al 30 settembre 2020 (Presentazione)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 13 530 M 15 997 M 15 997 M Net income 2020 368 M 435 M 435 M Net Debt 2020 3 179 M 3 759 M 3 759 M P/E ratio 2020 7,09x Yield 2020 2,91% Capitalization 2 645 M 3 129 M 3 127 M EV / Sales 2020 0,43x EV / Sales 2021 0,40x Nbr of Employees 49 733 Free-Float 69,3% Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 8,23 € Last Close Price 4,60 € Spread / Highest target 157% Spread / Average Target 78,8% Spread / Lowest Target 2,17% Managers Name Title Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director Luciano Carta Chairman Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEONARDO S.P.A. -55.98% 3 097 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -4.42% 104 124 RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -35.67% 85 706 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -8.24% 52 622 GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION -21.13% 39 823 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -7.36% 38 514