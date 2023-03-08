Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:24:45 2023-03-08 pm EST
10.85 EUR   -0.29%
12:17pLeonardo S P A : THC to expand AW139 helicopter fleet to boost SAR services, EMS and Corporate transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
08:47aLeonardo S P A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace
PU
07:17aLeonardo S P A : and Varjo join forces on next-generation XR training solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : THC to expand AW139 helicopter fleet to boost SAR services, EMS and Corporate transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

03/08/2023 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome 08 March 2023 18:00

THC confirms the intention to further expand the presence of the AW139 fleet adding six helicopters plus 20 options within the next 18 months

Once delivered, these latest aircraft will bring the THC's AW139 fleet to 49 helicopters

Bestselling type in its category with nearly 1300 units sold, more than 290 customers in over 80 nations worldwide for the widest range of applications and over 170 AW139s sold to operators in the Middle East to date

THC (The Helicopter Company) will further expand its fleet of Leonardo AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters to reinforce search and rescue (SAR), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Corporate transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At Heli-Expo 2023 (7-9 March) in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company announced its willingness to engage negotiations to procure additional six units to the existing fleet plus 20 options. By the time all these latest AW139s are delivered, THC will have a total fleet of 49 AW139s carrying out a range of missions including emergency medical service, search and rescue and corporate transport in the country.

Gian Piero Cutillo, MD Leonardo Helicopters, said "We're pleased with the level of confidence shown by a leading operator like THC in our technology and mission capabilities by this latest announcement of fleet expansion plan. The AW139 is supporting their service capability growth programme for key missions, including SAR, EMS and Corporate transport and we're proud to play our role for the communities they will serve."

The world's most important helicopter programme since its certification in 2004 and the bestselling type in its category, the AW139 has logged orders for nearly 1300 units from more than 290 customers in over 80 countries to date. The fleet of more than 1130 units in service has logged in excess of 3.6 million flight hours to date. The type has proven extremely successful in the Middle East with over 170 units sold across the region for the widest scope of missions including corporate transport, emergency medical service, search and rescue, law enforcement, offshore transport, government duties. The AW139 delivers outstanding capabilities, technology and safety to meet stringent requirements from operators for tasks in harsh conditions to maximize effectiveness. The type features state-of-the-art avionics with advanced navigation and collision avoidance systems to enhance situational awareness and reduce pilots' workload, unmatched speed, power margins and overall performance, the widest cabin in its category featuring high modularity for rapid reconfiguration, a unique 60+ min run-dry capable main gear box for enhanced reliability and safety and up to 1000 certified kits.

About THC
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) established THC as part of its strategy to activate new sectors that meet the growing demands for commercial helicopters in Saudi Arabia.THC also supports the realization of Vision 2030 and generates long-term commercial returns. THC is the Kingdom's first and only commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019.
For more information, please visit: www.thehelicoptercompany.com.sa

Attachments

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 17:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
12:17pLeonardo S P A : THC to expand AW139 helicopter fleet to boost SAR services, EMS and Corpo..
PU
08:47aLeonardo S P A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace
PU
07:17aLeonardo S P A : and Varjo join forces on next-generation XR training solutions
PU
05:36aItaly's Leonardo Wins Orders for 50 Helicopters from Global Customers
MT
04:55aItaly's Leonardo signs sales contracts for more than 50 helicopters
RE
04:37aLeonardo S P A : announces AW09 single engine helicopter contracts and partnership at Heli..
PU
03/07Helicopters New Products Development : Leonardo exhibits the latest in commercial helicopt..
PU
03/07Leonardo signs contract with Armaereo to upgrade C-27Js
AN
03/07Italy's Meloni wants woman to head state-controlled company for first time
RE
03/07Leonardo : contract with Armaereo on the upgrade of the Italian Air Force's C-27J fleet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 660 M 15 660 M
Net income 2022 754 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,55x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 6 262 M 6 624 M 6 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,89 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.35.05%6 624
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.72%143 329
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.30%122 201
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.82%72 272
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.25%63 004
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.74%40 269