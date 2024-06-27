Leonardo S p A : The Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium signs the contract for the supply of 28 Centauro II completing the Italian Army’s 150 unit requirement
June 27, 2024 at 11:13 am EDT
Rome, 27 June 2024 16:50
The Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium announces the signing on 27th June 2024 at the Secretariat of Defence (Segredifesa) Land Armaments Directorate of a contract for the supply of 28 Centauro II and ten-year integrated logistic support marking the completion of the total need of the Italian Army of 150 units.
The Centauro II, today fully operational, represents the state-of-the art in terms of performance, engagement capability, mobility, interconnection and ergonomics, in addition to the proven maximum crew protection.
Equipped with a new power pack delivering 720hp and with H-drive scheme, a hallmark of the 8x8 Centauro family, Centauro II features an entirely digital architecture, a new generation HITFACT turret equipped with a 120mm gun and Command and Control Communication systems making Centauro the most innovative and interoperable vehicle in service with the Italian Army.
The result is a new concept of wheeled armoured vehicle capable of operating in any scenario: from national security missions to peacekeeping and support operations including all interventions involving the Italian Armed Forces.
Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- defense systems (45.5%): weapons, radar, etc.;
- helicopters (28.7%): for civilian and military uses;
- aeronautic equipment (17.8%): aircrafts, etc.;
- aerostructures (3.9%);
- other (4.6%).
At the end of 2023, the group had 111 production sites located in Italy (55), Europe (8), the United States (30) and other (18).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (17.6%), the United Kingdom (10.8%), Europe (24.4%), the United States (25.8%) and other (21.4%).