Rome, 27 June 2024 16:50

The Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium announces the signing on 27th June 2024 at the Secretariat of Defence (Segredifesa) Land Armaments Directorate of a contract for the supply of 28 Centauro II and ten-year integrated logistic support marking the completion of the total need of the Italian Army of 150 units.

The Centauro II, today fully operational, represents the state-of-the art in terms of performance, engagement capability, mobility, interconnection and ergonomics, in addition to the proven maximum crew protection.

Equipped with a new power pack delivering 720hp and with H-drive scheme, a hallmark of the 8x8 Centauro family, Centauro II features an entirely digital architecture, a new generation HITFACT turret equipped with a 120mm gun and Command and Control Communication systems making Centauro the most innovative and interoperable vehicle in service with the Italian Army.

The result is a new concept of wheeled armoured vehicle capable of operating in any scenario: from national security missions to peacekeeping and support operations including all interventions involving the Italian Armed Forces.

CIO Press release (PDF, 418 KB)

