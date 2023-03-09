Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:29:48 2023-03-09 am EST
10.70 EUR   -0.58%
10:05aLeonardo S P A : U.S. Air Force Decision Commences Low-Rate Production of Boeing/Leonardo MH-139 Grey Wolf
PU
08:25aLeonardo S P A : Aviation sector appreciates Leonardo's lidar-based technology for advanced weather forecasting
PU
04:53aThales, Leonardo JV Signs Contract With European Commission for EuroHAPS Project Funding
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : U.S. Air Force Decision Commences Low-Rate Production of Boeing/Leonardo MH-139 Grey Wolf

03/09/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philadelphia 09 March 2023 14:53

Aircraft enters Low-Rate Initial Production with first 13 aircraft scheduled to begin delivering in 2024

MH-139A is based on Leonardo's proven multi-mission AW139

Leonardo produces the MH-139A at its FAA-certified Part 21 production line in Philadelphia, PA and transfers it to Boeing in Ridley Park, PA for militarization.

On March 3, U.S. Air Force reached a positive Milestone C decision, which commences the start to low-rate initial production for the MH-139 "Grey Wolf". Subsequently, Boeing and Leonardo have announced a contract for delivery of the first thirteen (13) aircraft. The initiation of low-rate production will yield the first operational aircraft set to replace the U.S. Air Force's current fleet of UH-1N "Huey" helicopters, with first delivery slated for 2024.

The Grey Wolf is a multi-mission helicopter based on Leonardo's proven AW139 helicopter, designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces. It is based on the proven AW139, with over 1130 currently in service throughout the world.

"This decision is a major step toward entering the MH-139 into service and providing the U.S. Air Force with additional missile security for decades," said Azeem Khan, Boeing's MH-139 program director. "We are working diligently to begin deliveries next year."

"My teammates at Leonardo, together with our partners at Boeing, are eager to continue our partnership and are fully committed to ensuring the fleet's success." said Clyde Woltman, CEO of Leonardo Helicopters US.

The strength of the MH-139A lies in the collaborative efforts of Leonardo as original equipment manufacturer, and Boeing, as prime contractor responsible for militarization and support. Leonardo produces a multirole civil-certified helicopter at its plant in northeast Philadelphia, while Boeing is responsible for military equipment procurement and installation, as well as post-delivery support of the aircraft. By offering a proven aircraft with the AW139 and integrating Boeing's advanced technology, the US Air Force is assured the best helicopter for its critical mission set.

The MH-139A's enhanced capabilities allow it to accomplish missions more quickly, quietly, and efficiently. With 50% increase in speed and range, and an increase of 5,000 pounds max gross weight, the aircraft is well positioned to execute the Air Force mission of protecting intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) sites across the United States.

The Boeing-Leonardo Team was awarded a $2.4 billion contract in September 2018 for up to 84 helicopters, training systems and associated support equipment. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force accepted the first four helicopters that are now being used for additional developmental and initial operational testing.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 15:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
10:05aLeonardo S P A : U.S. Air Force Decision Commences Low-Rate Production of Boeing/Leonardo ..
PU
08:25aLeonardo S P A : Aviation sector appreciates Leonardo's lidar-based technology for advance..
PU
04:53aThales, Leonardo JV Signs Contract With European Commission for EuroHAPS Project Fundin..
MT
04:18aLeonardo, Abu Dhabi Aviation expand AW139 fleet for offshore transport
AN
03:32aLeonardo : Abu Dhabi Aviation expands its AW139 offshore fleet with an order for an additi..
PU
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Powell Comments, Earni..
DJ
03/08Leonardo receives orders and signs partnerships at Heli-Expo 2023
AN
03/08Leonardo S P A : THC to expand AW139 helicopter fleet to boost SAR services, EMS and Corpo..
PU
03/08Leonardo S P A : ATC systems to optimise management of Somalia airspace
PU
03/08Leonardo S P A : and Varjo join forces on next-generation XR training solutions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 642 M 15 642 M
Net income 2022 754 M 796 M 796 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 241 M 3 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 6 190 M 6 540 M 6 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,76 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.33.50%6 540
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.49%142 190
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.61%122 415
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.45%71 208
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.30%62 201
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.74%39 525