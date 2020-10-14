Log in
LEONARDO S.P.A.    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo S p A : Wins Airbus's Robotics Design Contract for Mars Mission

10/14/2020

By Olivia Bugault

Leonardo SpA said Wednesday that Airbus has awarded the company a contract to help design the Sample Fetch Rover's robotics arm that is part of the joint ESA-NASA Mars Sample Return campaign aimed at bringing Mars samples back to Earth.

The Italian aerospace and defense company said it has also received financing from the European Space Agency to continue to study the Sample Transfer Arm for the NASA lander.

For both robotic arms, "Leonardo is committed to design the respective robotic systems for the acquisition and manipulation of the samples," the company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 0356ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.24% 62.81 Real-time Quote.-51.20%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -0.87% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-53.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 522 M 15 881 M 15 881 M
Net income 2020 394 M 463 M 463 M
Net Debt 2020 3 171 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 2 849 M 3 346 M 3 346 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 49 733
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,89 €
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-53.64%3 346
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.11%108 719
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.62%91 302
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.12%52 780
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-18.78%41 433
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.86%37 843
