Leonardo S p A : Wins Airbus's Robotics Design Contract for Mars Mission

By Olivia Bugault

Leonardo SpA said Wednesday that Airbus has awarded the company a contract to help design the Sample Fetch Rover's robotics arm that is part of the joint ESA-NASA Mars Sample Return campaign aimed at bringing Mars samples back to Earth.

The Italian aerospace and defense company said it has also received financing from the European Space Agency to continue to study the Sample Transfer Arm for the NASA lander.

For both robotic arms, "Leonardo is committed to design the respective robotic systems for the acquisition and manipulation of the samples," the company said.

