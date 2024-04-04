Rome, 04 April 2024 15:26

Leonardo set new and challenging emission reduction targets, reinforcing its decarbonization objectives, in line with the Industrial Plan presented on 12th March 2024.

The new Near-Term targets set by the Group and approved by the Science Base Target initiative are:

Abating 53% of direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 e 2 market based) due to the Company's operations and energy consumption by 2030 (vs 2020).

58% of suppliers by emission will be engaged to develop and commit to a science-based decarbonization target by 2028.

Abating 52% of CO2e emissions/flight hour equivalent by 2030 (vs 2020).

Leonardo's CO2e emissions reduction targets mark a further step in the Company's commitment to decarbonization and climate action.

In particular, SBTi has classified Leonardo's Scope 1 and 2 target as being adequate to keep global warming within the 1.5°C threshold.

SBTi is an international organization whose members are CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the UN Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It supports companies and financial institutions in setting science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement.

With the validation of Leonardo's new targets by SBTi, the Group's decarbonization actions will be further strengthened and will affect the entire value chain, from supply chain to products. The new targets aim to reduce Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by collaborating with suppliers and abating Leonardo's customers carbon footprint due to the use of products. To date, the actions implemented by the Company have already resulted in the reduction of Scope I and II (market based) emissions by 41% compared to 2020.

"The approval by the Science Based Targets initiative of our CO2e emission reduction targets is an important recognition of our climate strategy and of our commitment to environmental sustainability. We are continuing in this direction through the newly launched Sustainability Plan, integrated in the 24-28 Industrial Plan, which sets ambitious targets also involving our supply chain, with the aim of contributing concretely to the fight against climate change and leading our industry towards an increasingly sustainable business development." Roberto Cingolani, CEO and GM of Leonardo

