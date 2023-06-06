Advanced search
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:18:54 2023-06-06 am EDT
10.18 EUR   -1.21%
Leonardo S P A : announces new defence systems for naval platforms and land vehicles
PU
Electronics Lionfish : Leonardo expands its family of modular turrets for naval defence
PU
Europeans down; Istat forecasts GDP to rise
AN
Leonardo S p A : announces new defence systems for naval platforms and land vehicles

06/06/2023 | 09:12am EDT
La Spezia, 06 June 2023 14:59

Leonardo has launched two new turrets for naval and land defence, exhibiting them for the first time at Seafuture (La Spezia, 5-8 June). The turrets, the LIONFISH® 30 and the HITFIST® 30 UL, bring advanced new capabilities and performance to their respective product families. Both remote-controlled turrets integrate the new 30mm X-GUN, an ITAR-free, electrically-powered weapon system developed in-house by Leonardo, which incorporates innovative, patented technologies.

The LIONFISH® 30 naval turret joins Leonardo's range of small-calibre LIONFISH® products, which includes the 12.7mm Ultralight, Inner Reloading and Top models, as well as a 20mm version. The 30's compact and lightweight design allows for installation on small platforms, enabling protection from all types of asymmetric threat, including drones and helicopters, within complex scenarios with multiple targets, or multi-targets. This capability is driven by sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that perform contextual analysis and optimise engagement against multiple simultaneous threats. Other distinctive features include a fast rate of fire, long operating range and the ability to use new-concept high-efficiency air burst ammunition (AHEAD - Advanced Hit Efficiency And Destruction) which is designed to be more effective against aerial threats such as mini and micro-sized drones. The system shares a number of features with other LIONFISH family models, including architecture, its ability to be controlled remotely via a high-resolution local console, its ease of use and maintenance. The new turret is also equipped with an electro-optical suite that enables 360° surveillance and tracking.

For the land domain, Leonardo is presenting the HITFIST® 30 UL (Unmanned Light) remote-controlled turret. More compact and lighter than other HITFIST family variant, the system can be installed on vehicles with stringent weight restrictions, such as amphibious models. It is effective against all types of asymmetrical threats via the use of air burst ammunition.

Leonardo has designed these new defence systems for use in modern, continuously evolving operational scenarios where threats, especially from the air, are becoming increasingly complex. The new models join a portfolio that includes the best-selling 76/62 Super Rapido and 127/64 Light Weight Vulcano guns for the naval domain and the 105/120 HITFACT® and 25/30 HITFIST® turrets for the land domain, which are in service with dozens of countries worldwide.

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 384 M 16 479 M 16 479 M
Net income 2023 698 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2023 2 585 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,40x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 5 926 M 6 348 M 6 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Average target price 13,53 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cingolani Managing Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.27.79%6 348
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.98%139 614
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.58%115 151
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.65%67 661
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.73%57 302
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.21%35 350
