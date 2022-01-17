Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo S p A : at Post Expo 2021

01/17/2022
Leonardo at Post Expo 2021

08 October 2021

Leonardo will be present at the 2021 edition of the Parcel+Post Expo exhibition, the leading global event for the world's parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries, which takes place at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center in Vienna from 12th to 14th October 2021.

To respond to market challenges, Leonardo continues to improve its products to find the most suitable and efficient solutions to satisfy customer needs and requirements.

During the three days at the exhibition, Leonardo will showcase its technology and product innovations related to turnkey solutions for automated sorting centers.

One of the most innovative products is the Multisort500, a cross-belt sorting machine designed specifically for e-commerce and able to handle a wide variety of small and medium-sized postal items (packets and parcels), including those of minimal thickness and at high throughputs.

Learn more about our solutions by visiting us at booth 2005. You can also follow us on social media to keep up-to-date on interesting events and news during the exhibition.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 107 M 16 094 M 16 094 M
Net income 2021 488 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2021 3 430 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,97x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 3 899 M 4 447 M 4 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 50 139
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.7.33%4 442
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.29%138 419
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.84%102 764
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.23%63 962
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.22%59 398
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.86%44 712