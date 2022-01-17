Leonardo S p A : at Post Expo 2021

08 October 2021

Leonardo will be present at the 2021 edition of the Parcel+Post Expo exhibition, the leading global event for the world's parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries, which takes place at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center in Vienna from 12th to 14th October 2021.



To respond to market challenges, Leonardo continues to improve its products to find the most suitable and efficient solutions to satisfy customer needs and requirements.



During the three days at the exhibition, Leonardo will showcase its technology and product innovations related to turnkey solutions for automated sorting centers.



One of the most innovative products is the Multisort500, a cross-belt sorting machine designed specifically for e-commerce and able to handle a wide variety of small and medium-sized postal items (packets and parcels), including those of minimal thickness and at high throughputs.



