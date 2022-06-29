Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:29 2022-06-29 pm EDT
9.705 EUR   -1.47%
12:21pLEONARDO S P A : digital electronics factories go live across the UK
PU
06/28Bank of Italy head could leave post early - paper
RE
06/22Italian government picks Fastweb, Aruba to set up country's cloud hub
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : digital electronics factories go live across the UK

06/29/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London 28 June 2022 15:10

  • Putting big data at the fingertips of engineers is expected to dramatically accelerate product development

Leonardo has launched a new data-driven approach to design and manufacturing at its electronics sites across the UK, with a new 'common data environment' going live, initially at sites in Edinburgh, Luton, Basildon and Southampton.

The change will speed up development and cut costs as the company's scientists and engineers research and build advanced technology such as radars and protective countermeasures for aircraft. By better exploiting the data it collects, Leonardo will be able to get high-tech new equipment into the hands of the UK Armed Forces and its allies faster.

The common data environment will also go on to form cornerstone of Leonardo's broader programme of digital transformation across its UK-based business.

For the first time, the new approach will securely capture the massive quantities of data being generated across the organisation on a daily basis in one place. Employees will then use a suite of tools, including a new 'data science workbench', to make the most of this data to help deliver programmes better, faster and cheaper.

Benefits of the common data environment include being able to automate or simplify time-intensive processes and support better, more informed decision making. In early trials of the new approach an analysis task that previously took four hours could be performed in 30 seconds. Elsewhere, a radar test cycle was reduced from several days to just a few hours.

The new approach recognises that Leonardo's high-tech business is driven by the innovative thinking of its 8,000 highly skilled UK-based employees. By simplifying or removing processes where possible and automating time-consuming but non-value added tasks, the company is looking to free up headspace and time for its people to do what's really important: think, invent and solve problems. A recent report by independent analysts Oxford Economics showed Leonardo UK employees to be 80% more productive than the national average. The increasing use of big data and other future factory initiatives will boost this further still.

While the common data environment is expected to quickly start delivering insights and efficiencies, it is just one part of Leonardo's ongoing UK transformation programme and will also act as a 'digital backbone' for a range of new electronics engineering and logistics initiatives including Digital Engineering, Integrated Planning, Supply Chain and Digital Factory projects. A move towards cloud-based data will follow later this year. By deploying such a data-driven approach to its own operations, Leonardo will also improve its ability to deliver similar models for customers such as the UK Ministry of Defence which are similarly pivoting towards a data-driven future.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
12:21pLEONARDO S P A : digital electronics factories go live across the UK
PU
06/28Bank of Italy head could leave post early - paper
RE
06/22Italian government picks Fastweb, Aruba to set up country's cloud hub
RE
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
06/21LEONARDO S P A : to attend ILA Berlin Airshow with a focus on technological innovation, di..
PU
06/21LEONARDO DRS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
06/21MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 21, 2022
06/21Leonardo's US Unit Signs All-stock Merger Deal With Israel-based RADA Electronic
MT
06/20Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio sign follow-on contract with Italian Ministry of Def..
AQ
06/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 918 M 15 701 M 15 701 M
Net income 2022 703 M 740 M 740 M
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M 3 406 M 3 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 5 667 M 5 964 M 5 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Average target price 12,21 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.56.35%5 964
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.17%139 082
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.96%112 134
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.60%72 230
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.21%61 114
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.59%45 484