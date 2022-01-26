Leonardo S p A : included for the second year running in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Rome 26 January 2022 13:18

The company received the maximum score for transparency in communication and above average results for equal pay and gender pay parity, anti-sexual harassment policies and having a recognized pro-women brand

Leonardo's sustainable strategy is underpinned by clear and measurable long-term objectives

Leonardo has been included for the second year in a row in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The 2022 edition includes 418 companies from 45 countries across a number of business sectors. The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Leonardo is highly rated in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for transparency and information disclosure, obtaining the maximum score. The company also ranked above the sector and global averages for equal pay and gender pay parity, anti-sexual harassment policies and having a recognized pro-women brand.

"Our inclusion in the Bloomberg index is a significant achievement which reflects the effectiveness of our approach to sustainability" said Alessandro Profumo, Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo. "We work to ensure inclusion and diversity by setting clear and measurable objectives for the medium to long term, as seen in our Sustainability Plan and our Be Tomorrow 2030 strategic vision. Improving diversity is a catalyst for driving quality, competitiveness and innovation across the business, generating added value for the Leonardo Group, our people and wider society".

Leonardo's commitment to gender equality can be seen in a number of tangible measures including the adoption of a remuneration policy linked to the achievement of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) objectives such as hiring women with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) profiles. The company's Sustainability Plan includes objectives specifically relating to gender equality: at least 32% of total hires to be women from 2022, 30% of total hires in STEM area to be women and reaching a target of 20% female executives by 2025. This approach is also being reinforced through training and mentoring projects, including in external educational settings such as schools, universities and research, to facilitate access to professional paths for women. Across the company, support initiatives and development programmes are aimed at embedding inclusive cultural models that support the potential of all employees and avoid gender bias.

Numerous international awards bolster Leonardo's leadership credentials on ESG. The company is among the leading firms in the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, with the highest score in the aerospace and defense sector for the third consecutive year. Leonardo is also in Band A of Transparency International's Defence Companies Index (DCI) on Anti-Corruption and Corporate Transparency, on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)'s "Climate A List" and is a United Nations Global Compact LEAD.

In 2021, Leonardo signed a Revolving Credit Facility and a Term Loan credit line, both linked to ESG indicators. Meanwhile, 50% of the group's investments are contributing to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These factors, combined with the company's strong positioning in ESG ratings and its integrated reporting model, are reflective of Leonardo's sustainable strategy. This strategy is an integral part of the business and a determining factor in its relationship with capital markets.