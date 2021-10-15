Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : is not supplying titanium components from Manufacturing Processes Specification S.r.l. for Airbus programmes

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome 15 October 2021 13:50

Regarding the news reported on the press Leonardo specifies that the subsupplier Manufacturing Processes Specification S.r.l., under scrutiny by prosecutors and no longer a Leonardo supplier for some time, it has not supplied titanium components for Airbus programmes.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
08:22aLEONARDO S P A : participates in UTLO ultra trail races
PU
08:12aLEONARDO S P A : is not supplying titanium components from Manufacturing Processes Specifi..
PU
05:18aLeonardo recoups some losses after problems with sub-contractor
RE
01:50aLEONARDO S P A : Declares Itself As 'Injured Party' In Boeing 787 Substandard Parts Supply..
MT
01:11aBoeing Warned Spirit AeroSystems Of Substandard Parts From Italian Subcontractor
MT
10/14LEONARDO S P A : Boeing finds new defect in continuing struggle to produce Dreamliner 787
RE
10/14AIRBUS : Maker of plane parts Boeing calls flawed supplied Spirit, others - sources
RE
10/14LEONARDO : press release
PU
10/14LEONARDO S P A : Italy's Leonardo is "injured party" in Boeing 787 component issue
RE
10/14Leonardo Severs Ties With Boeing Subsupplier
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 126 M 16 388 M 16 388 M
Net income 2021 526 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2021 3 370 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 3 835 M 4 444 M 4 450 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 49 980
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,67 €
Average target price 9,27 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.12.83%4 444
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.41%133 683
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.00%100 263
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.56%62 433
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION37.84%57 245
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.21%47 557