Leonardo S p A : is not supplying titanium components from Manufacturing Processes Specification S.r.l. for Airbus programmes

Rome 15 October 2021 13:50
Regarding the news reported on the press Leonardo specifies that the subsupplier Manufacturing Processes Specification S.r.l., under scrutiny by prosecutors and no longer a Leonardo supplier for some time, it has not supplied titanium components for Airbus programmes.
