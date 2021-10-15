Leonardo S p A : is not supplying titanium components from Manufacturing Processes Specification S.r.l. for Airbus programmes

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 14 126 M 16 388 M 16 388 M Net income 2021 526 M 610 M 610 M Net Debt 2021 3 370 M 3 910 M 3 910 M P/E ratio 2021 7,27x Yield 2021 2,12% Capitalization 3 835 M 4 444 M 4 450 M EV / Sales 2021 0,51x EV / Sales 2022 0,47x Nbr of Employees 49 980 Free-Float 69,3% Chart LEONARDO S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 6,67 € Average target price 9,27 € Spread / Average Target 39,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Luciano Carta Chairman Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) LEONARDO S.P.A. 12.83% 4 444 RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 25.41% 133 683 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.00% 100 263 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 27.56% 62 433 GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 37.84% 57 245 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 25.21% 47 557