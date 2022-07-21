Log in
LEONARDO S P A : latest air defense radar technology joins NATO training range in Greece
PU
07:14aLEONARDO S P A : The future of UK uncrewed military VTOL technology is secure onshore as MOD gives green light to Leonardo for “Proteus” demonstration flight
PU
07/20Embraer expects to select engine in Q4 for potential turboprop launch in 2023
RE
Leonardo S p A : latest air defense radar technology joins NATO training range in Greece

07/21/2022 | 08:44am EDT
Farnborough 21 July 2022 10:28

Leonardo's Kronos Grand Mobile High Power (GM HP) radar has been chosen by the Greek Air Force as the integrated air and missile defence system to be used at the NAMFI (NATO Missile Fire Installation), the Alliance's range based in the Isle of Crete. It will ensure high air safety levels during exercises. The award has been announced at Farnborough International Airshow. The sensor, delivery of which is expected by 2024, will contribute to Coalition Armed Forces' high-quality training, as well as to testing and validation of systems.

Kronos Grand Mobile High Power is a multifunctional C-band radar designed for air and sea surveillance and defence. It is the latest evolution of the Kronos family, able to deliver greater performance through the integration of more powerful TRMs (Transmit-Receive Modules). The sensor's Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology draws on Leonardo's fully-owned GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) and GaN (Gallium Nitride) manufacturing capability, based on patented technology. It is developed at the company's in-house foundry, a high tech site specialising in the production of monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC - Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits).

Designed for both land and naval use and available in fixed and mobile configuration, all Kronos radar systems have multifunction and multi-mission capabilities optimized for multiple threats. In addition, the family of sensors includes a new development in L-band, Kronos Power Shield, specifically designed for long range ATBM (Anti Tactical Ballistic Missile) capabilities.

Several customers around the world, including in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and South America, already use the advanced Kronos radar technology as the core sensor of their integrated air and missile defence system, with more than 40 radars in service. Kronos Grand Mobile High Power has already been chosen as the surveillance and engagement radar for the Italian version of the SAMP/T New Generation surface-to-air missile system of the Eurosam Consortium (MBDA 66,6% and Thales Group 33,3%).

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
