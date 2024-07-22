Rome, 22 July 2024 15:41

At Farnborough International Air Show, Leonardo has announced the launch of a comprehensive capability enhancement package for the M-346 integrated training system including the aircraft's core avionics, navigation/identification, mission equipment and ground training capabilities. The move reflects the training needs to align pilot's skills to the evolution dictated by modern multi-domain battlefields, combat air technology, and information management.

This latest development leverages the inherent growth capability embedded into the M-346 design as well as ten years of proven in-service experience with leading air forces across geographies and is an integral part of the broader organisational digitization roadmap initiative, fully consistent with Leonardo's longer-term strategy. As such, both training and fighter variants will benefit from these enhancements to deliver even greater capabilities to the market for a wide spectrum of applications, while implying significant margin for further developments in the future. The 'M-346 T Block 20' and 'M-346 F Block 20' are the designations for the new standard.

The new Block 20 standard will not be limited to the platform itself, but rather to the entire system including the ground based training system and shall be enabled by the widespread implementation of digitalization powered by AI.

The Block 20 standard cockpit will feature two large area displays, one per each seat, replacing the existing six multi-functional displays, plus a low profile head-up display. These will be combined with a new digital video and data recorder and a new augmented reality helmet mounted display. The new cockpit will align the human-machine interface to those of the most sophisticated and future frontline combat air systems, with advantages in terms of quality training (i.e. look & feel plus a high fidelity immersive environment) and situational awareness in operational missions. The 'M-346 Block 20' will also benefit from new navigation, weapon management, flight management system, IFF - Identification of Friend or Foe - transponder.

Specifically for the M-346 F variant, further critical capability enhancements include an AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar featuring fire control radar capability, integration of new weapons for both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles in addition to a built-in missile datalink.

The whole Ground Based Training System (GBTS) holistic approach to training (multi-media and classroom course, flight/mission simulation, virtual and live/constructive training) will step up to the new standard via virtual reality support and AI applications.

Moreover, stronger digitization will also result into a key enabler for more efficient technical support thanks to the implementation of the virtual maintenance and the "connected fleet", an extremely high performing infrastructure, which uses Advanced Data Analytics and High Performance Computing to enhance the Integrated Logistic Support services.

Lorenzo Mariani, Co-General Manager of Leonardo, said: "Training represents a core area of expertise at Leonardo and the M-346 integrated training system is the backbone of our value proposition to ensure fighter pilots are well prepared to face modern and complex air challenges, today and in the future. As we are fully involved into next generation combat air developments, this latest progress of the M-346 testifies that we're making sure the most appropriate training solutions are thoroughly embedded in this commitment. We strongly believe the type's constantly evolving features will continue to deliver second-to-none benefits for users in its market segment, both for training and operational / light fighter roles, making it an ideal candidate for the future of fighter training in Europe and in other geographies."

Marco Zoff, Leonardo Aircraft MD, commented: "Delivering unending enhancements for the M-346 has been part and parcel of our DNA over years, and we're excited with today's announcement showing how the M-346 is and will stay at the forefront of technology. We've made significant investments into a 360° digital transformation to deliver state of the art products and services. These are also materialising into these greater capabilities the M-346 will bring. We look forward to demonstrating the advanced features and possibilities of the Block 20 standard for both training and combat missions, as we work to integrate the new solutions into this true training and operational ecosystem."

With more than 100 aircraft delivered to major operators worldwide and over 120,000 flight hours logged in operational service with customers and through the unique training capabilities delivered by the International Flight Training School - IFTS in collaboration with the Italian Air Force, the M-346 has established itself as the most complete training system for fighter pilots and is meeting emerging needs for cost/effective combat operations. The latest advancements allow for its superior advantages and characteristics to evolve further to the benefit of existing and future operators.