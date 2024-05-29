Rome, 29 May 2024 15:16

Leonardo continues to expand the level of service proximity and capabilities in the helicopter market by launching new projects in the UK through a long-term partnership with Aldenham Aviation Ltd. Starting with an existing building and infrastructure at London Elstree Aerodrome, operations target Part 145 maintenance capabilities to be in place within autumn this year. Further projects planned with Aldenham Aviation Ltd. will increase this capability, all of which complement the existing service network and increase efficiency alongside our regional partners. The new capability will act in strict coordination with Leonardo Belgium S.A. Logistics Centre, supporting the growing demand for Leonardo commercial helicopters in the UK and Ireland, particularly in the VIP-Corporate market where Leonardo is the leading OEM. The facility will deliver OEM-quality support services, including the latest addition technology developments following the introduction of the Agusta brand based on exclusive and tailored customer solutions specifically designed around passenger transport operators' needs.

Over 175 helicopters, including AW109s, AW169s, AW139s and AW189s are in service in the region for passenger transport, offshore transport and public services and the next generation AW09 single engine will follow, contributing to a further Leonardo fleet expansion. Leonardo is therefore committed to ensuring even greater responsiveness and service quality by delivering technical and maintenance support in line with the evolving market requirements.

Owned and operated by Aldenham Aviation Ltd, London Elstree Aerodrome is ideally positioned to serve London and the South-East region, given the high and increasing density of helicopter operations in this part of England. With a travel time to London equal to 8-minutes by helicopter, the airfield welcomes all general aviation and rotary activity, with dedicated ground handlers and Flight Information Service Operators, round-the-clock refuelling, aircraft maintenance, hangarage space, and several active flying schools and aviation businesses.

