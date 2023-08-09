São Paulo, 09 August 2023 09:16

A distributor Agreement was signed at LABACE 2023 between Leonardo and Gruppomodena S.A. for the civil market in Uruguay and Argentina including, an order for two AW119Kx and an order for one AW109 GrandNew for a private operator in Brazil

Official distributor in Brazil for the AW09 latest generation single engine, Gualter Helicopters signs for three aircraft with private operators

Leonardo's growth continues to leverage the Agusta brand's exclusive solutions in the VIP/corporate market and through the new Service and Logistic Centre in Itapevi

Leonardo confirms its leading position in the private helicopter transport market with new contracts in Latin America announced during official ceremonies held at LABACE 2023 (8-10 August).

Gruppomodena S.A. has been appointed official distributor of Leonardo helicopter types including the AW119Kx, AW109 legacy, AW169 and AW139 for the civil markets in Uruguay and Argentina. The distributor has also signed a contract for two AW119Kx single engine helicopters. A major player in Latin America for helicopter services, this partner is also an established operator of AW109 and AW139 helicopters for a range of roles including passenger transport, offshore transport, and rescue as well as an authorised service centre for the reference market. In addition, another private operator has placed an order for one AW109 GrandNew light twin engine helicopter, which will be operated in Brazil. All of these light helicopters announced at LABACE will feature customised VIP interiors and will be used for private/corporate transport in the relevant locations.

Furthermore, Leonardo's distributor for the latest generation AW09 single engine model in Brazil, Gualter Helicopters (Aero Service Representação) has signed contracts for three aircraft for executive transport with three different end-users in the country. These latest achievements for the AW09 in Brazil come two months after the appointment of Gualter Helicopters, which had signed preliminary sales contracts for 20 units in March, providing evidence of the already anticipated strong interest from potential operators in acquiring the new type. Acquired three years ago by Leonardo, the AW09 perfectly complements Leonardo's product range in the Long Light Single segment, introducing an all-new design aircraft to sustain long-term competitive positioning in this weight category.

With a 45% share over the last ten years, Leonardo is the world leader in the twin-engine VIP/corporate helicopter market including private, charter and VVIP/Government transport services, thanks to the most modern and largest product range. More than 900 Leonardo VIP/corporate helicopters are flying today globally, approximately 25% are based in Latin America. Leonardo is also leveraging the Agusta brand for today's and future VIP market initiatives. This brand exemplifies the unique combination of best in class performance, latest technology, comfort and Italian style widely recognised in the market for Leonardo's VIP-configured helicopters, delivering a unique service and flight experience. Moreover, operators benefit from the all new Service and Logistic Centre in Itapevi (São Paulo), which has allowed to further increase the level of quality localised technical assistance over the last two years, with the potential for a future expansion.

