Leonardo S p A : Shareholders' Meeting filing of Remuneration Report and Disclosure Document Incentive Plan

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Leonardo, convened in Ordinary session on 10 and 19 May 2021 (in first and second call respectively), Leonardo hereby

informs that is available to the public at the Company's headquarters in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardocompany.com ('2021 Shareholders' Meeting' section) and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), the following documentation:

Disclosure Document on the Long-Term Incentive Plan for the management of the Leonardo Group, drafted pursuant to Article 114-bis of the TUF and Article 84-bis of the Issuers Regulation (fifth item on the agenda of the Meeting);

Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid pursuant to Article 123 - ter of the TUF and Article 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation (sixth and seventh items on the agenda of the Meeting).

Please note that, pursuant to Article 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Issuers Regulation, the Table prepared in accordance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the aforesaid Regulation, containing updated data concerning the implementation status of Long Term Incentive Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 15 May 2018, is provided in the Annex to the aforesaid Report.