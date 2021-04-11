Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Leonardo S.p.A.    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : Shareholders' Meeting filing of Remuneration Report and Disclosure Document Incentive Plan

04/11/2021 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome 11 April 2021 13:32

With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Leonardo, convened in Ordinary session on 10 and 19 May 2021 (in first and second call respectively), Leonardo hereby
informs that is available to the public at the Company's headquarters in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardocompany.com ('2021 Shareholders' Meeting' section) and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), the following documentation:

  • Disclosure Document on the Long-Term Incentive Plan for the management of the Leonardo Group, drafted pursuant to Article 114-bis of the TUF and Article 84-bis of the Issuers Regulation (fifth item on the agenda of the Meeting);
  • Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid pursuant to Article 123 - ter of the TUF and Article 84-quater of the Issuers Regulation (sixth and seventh items on the agenda of the Meeting).

Please note that, pursuant to Article 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Issuers Regulation, the Table prepared in accordance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the aforesaid Regulation, containing updated data concerning the implementation status of Long Term Incentive Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 15 May 2018, is provided in the Annex to the aforesaid Report.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 12:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
09:14aJEFF BEZOS : Canada's Telesat takes on Musk and Bezos in space race to provide f..
RE
08:03aLEONARDO S P A  : Shareholders' Meeting filing of Remuneration Report and Disclo..
PU
04/01LEONARDO S P A  : awarded warning system contract at Dallas Fort Worth Internati..
PU
03/31ENAV AND LEONARDO : First satellite navigation procedures for helicopters in apu..
PU
03/30SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : filing of documentation
PU
03/29LEONARDO S P A  : and CAE team up to support International Flight Training Schoo..
PU
03/26LEONARDO S P A  : Lynx helicopter marks 50 years since maiden flight
PU
03/25LEONARDO S P A  : postponed DRS IPO due to U.S. cuts in defence spending - CEO t..
RE
03/24LEONARDO S P A  : Italy's Leonardo in surprise U-turn on U.S. unit listing
RE
03/24LEONARDO S P A  : Italy's Leonardo in surprise U-turn on U.S. unit listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 048 M 16 716 M 16 716 M
Net income 2021 534 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2021 3 265 M 3 885 M 3 885 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 4 066 M 4 832 M 4 839 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 49 882
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,35 €
Last Close Price 7,07 €
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.19.63%4 832
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.35%118 221
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.80%107 647
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION10.30%54 719
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.97%52 297
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.77%42 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ