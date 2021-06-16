Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo S p A : breaks ground on advanced new helicopters logistics hub in South West England

06/16/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Rome 16 June 2021 13:24

  • Leonardo with logistics partner Kuehne+Nagel sign ten-year logistics contract as part of a collaborative project with Graftongate, to deliver a new c.£30 million single-site logistics facility at Leonardo's helicopter site in Yeovil, UK
  • The site's development will begin in August this year and is anticipated to be fully operational in 2023
  • The single-site logistics facility will help support Leonardo Helicopters' global fleet through the warehousing of components and tooling in a state-of-the-art facility, which has sustainability at its core


Leonardo announced today that building work will shortly commence on a new c.£30 million single-site logistics facility at Leonardo's helicopter site in Yeovil. The ground-breaking facility, spanning an area of nearly 20,000m2, the equivalent of 2.7 football pitches, is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The project sees the consolidation of eight existing warehouses into one all-encompassing logistics hub.

This high-tech facility means a reduction in operating costs, by having all logistics under one roof, and maximises the potential of helicopter component logistics. The new facility, with its high-end technologies, is heavily focussed on sustainability. It will be equipped with rainwater harvesting tanks for brown water services, full LED lighting will be employed throughout the facility, a heat recovery system will be used in the main warehouse, which will be complemented by a modern office temperature control system. In addition, there will be a bank of electrical vehicle charging points.

The site will be operated under a new ten-year commercial contract with Kuehne+Nagel, which will include an investment in plant and equipment installation and warehousing transition activity by the global transport and logistics company. The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2023.

The new facility will service the Yeovil production facilities and provide spares support for the global fleet of rotary aircraft built at Leonardo's site in Yeovil - the UK's only onshore helicopter manufacturer - and support the management of production tooling.

'The main aim of the Single-Site Logistics facility at Leonardo's site in Yeovil is to consolidate all Yeovil-based warehousing. This state-of-the-art facility will streamline the site's operational capability and customer service by having all logistical support in one place. It highlights further Leonardo's long-term commitment to its Yeovil site through the strategic development of this high-tech logistics hub. It also demonstrates the importance of key industry partnerships through our crucial collaboration with Kuehne+Nagel,' said Nick Whitney, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters (UK).

This new single-site logistics facility demonstrates Leonardo's long-term commitment to Somerset, the South West and to its customers. As a ground-breaking business infrastructure solution it also aligns strongly with Leonardo's Industrial Plan, which focuses on stronger customer support services and proximity, thereby complimenting the Be Tomorrow - Leonardo's 2030 Plan, the innovation roadmap supporting Leonardo's long-term sustainable growth.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
