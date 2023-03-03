Leonardo S p A : publishes the BoD Guidelines about qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors for the next term of office

Rome, 03 March 2023 17:35

Leonardo informs that, in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code and in view of the renewal of the administrative body, have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and made available to the public on the website www.leonardo.com (Corporate Governance/ Board of Directors/Guidelines and Criteria section) the Board's Guidelines to the Shareholders about the deemed optimal, qualitative and quantitative, composition of the Board of Directors.