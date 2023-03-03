Advanced search
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
2023-03-03
10.88 EUR   +1.59%
12:00pLeonardo S P A : publishes the BoD Guidelines about qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors for the next term of office
PU
07:12aLeonardo Receives Order for Six Helicopters in Australia
MT
06:26aLeonardo, orders for six new rescue helicopters in Australia
AN
Leonardo S p A : publishes the BoD Guidelines about qualitative and quantitative composition of the Board of Directors for the next term of office

03/03/2023 | 12:00pm EST
Rome, 03 March 2023 17:35

Leonardo informs that, in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code and in view of the renewal of the administrative body, have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and made available to the public on the website www.leonardo.com (Corporate Governance/ Board of Directors/Guidelines and Criteria section) the Board's Guidelines to the Shareholders about the deemed optimal, qualitative and quantitative, composition of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 805 M 15 700 M 15 700 M
Net income 2022 754 M 799 M 799 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 253 M 3 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 6 159 M 6 531 M 6 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,71 €
Average target price 12,06 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.32.82%6 531
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.85%144 526
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.68%122 111
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.22%71 670
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.20%63 075
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.90%40 333