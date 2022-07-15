Leonardo S p A : returns to FIA and takes the lead in the digital transformation of the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector

The Farnborough International Airshow returns from 18 to 22 July and provides over 1,500 exhibitors with 2,500 square metres of space where they can showcase their products and services. Leonardo will be present at the event in area B010 with over 30 technological solutions across the five operational domains (Air, Land, Sea, Space and Cyber).

FIA 2022 is the world's most important event for aerospace technology and the defence and security industry. Leonardo, one of the main global players in the sector, will be present with its own technological offer that focuses on innovation and digitalisation.

The international and business context has completely changed since the last face-to-face airshow at Farnborough. Through the 'Be Tomorrow - Leonardo 2030' Plan the company has redesigned its long-term strategic path, which views the safeguarding of technological innovation as the key factor in competitiveness for the next ten years.

Leonardo's CEO, Alessandro Profumo, will talk about the company's vision and technological offering on show at Farnborough on the first day of the event, Monday 18 July, during a Press Conference at 2pm in the Media Centre - HALL 1 "Innovate Room 2".

The CEO will also be one of the main guests at the first edition of the Aerospace Global Forum, which will also be held at the Farnborough exhibition centre on the morning of the 18th at 11:30 am.

Alessandro Profumo will speak together with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and the Director General of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, at the debate 'Immediate Action at every Altitude' on the themes of sustainability, the challenge of climate change and the role of the Aerospace industry.

You can keep up to date with Leonardo's presence at Farnborough 2022 through a dedicated area of the website with news, focus articles and special content.