Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36 2022-07-15 am EDT
9.993 EUR   +3.49%
05:04aLEONARDO S P A : returns to FIA and takes the lead in the digital transformation of the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector
PU
07/14Exclusive-Britain and Japan aim to merge Tempest and F-X fighter programmes-sources
RE
07/14LEONARDO'S INNOVATION DAY : digitisation and sustainability are the game changers of the new technology cycle
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : returns to FIA and takes the lead in the digital transformation of the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonardo returns to FIA and takes the lead in the digital transformation of the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector
15 July 2022
Share

The Farnborough International Airshow returns from 18 to 22 July and provides over 1,500 exhibitors with 2,500 square metres of space where they can showcase their products and services. Leonardo will be present at the event in area B010 with over 30 technological solutions across the five operational domains (Air, Land, Sea, Space and Cyber).

FIA 2022 is the world's most important event for aerospace technology and the defence and security industry. Leonardo, one of the main global players in the sector, will be present with its own technological offer that focuses on innovation and digitalisation.

The international and business context has completely changed since the last face-to-face airshow at Farnborough. Through the 'Be Tomorrow - Leonardo 2030' Plan the company has redesigned its long-term strategic path, which views the safeguarding of technological innovation as the key factor in competitiveness for the next ten years.

Leonardo's CEO, Alessandro Profumo, will talk about the company's vision and technological offering on show at Farnborough on the first day of the event, Monday 18 July, during a Press Conference at 2pm in the Media Centre - HALL 1 "Innovate Room 2".

The CEO will also be one of the main guests at the first edition of the Aerospace Global Forum, which will also be held at the Farnborough exhibition centre on the morning of the 18th at 11:30 am.

Alessandro Profumo will speak together with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and the Director General of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, at the debate 'Immediate Action at every Altitude' on the themes of sustainability, the challenge of climate change and the role of the Aerospace industry.

You can keep up to date with Leonardo's presence at Farnborough 2022 through a dedicated area of the website with news, focus articles and special content.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
05:04aLEONARDO S P A : returns to FIA and takes the lead in the digital transformation of the Ae..
PU
07/14Exclusive-Britain and Japan aim to merge Tempest and F-X fighter programmes-sources
RE
07/14LEONARDO'S INNOVATION DAY : digitisation and sustainability are the game changers of the n..
PU
07/13Enel to Provide Renewable Energy Technology to Leonardo
DJ
07/12LEONARDO : filing notice
PU
07/12Moody's Lifts Leonardo's Outlook To Positive On Better Earnings Visibility
MT
07/11THE NEW FRONTIERS OF AI FOR EARTH OB : Leonardo, Telespazio, and e-GEOS sign an agreement ..
PU
07/07LEONARDO S P A : Helicopters | Innovation Bristow Group participates in AW609 tiltrotor de..
PU
07/06LEONARDO'S TECHNOLOGICAL KNOW-HOW FO : concrete support for independent mobility
PU
07/06Rada Electronic Shares Tumble Premarket on Revenue Miss
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 941 M 14 959 M 14 959 M
Net income 2022 701 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2022 3 228 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 5 555 M 5 562 M 5 562 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,66 €
Average target price 12,34 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.53.27%5 562
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.68%136 160
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.80%108 746
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.19%72 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.36%59 146
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.07%43 786