Leonardo S p A : statement

Rome 15 October 2020 20:41
With regards to the judgement in the first instance of Mr. Alessandro Profumo, relating to his previous role as Chairman of MPS, the Company would like to make clear that the conditions do not exist for the cessation of his role as Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo. The Company expresses its full confidence in the actions of Mr. Profumo and wishes for his continuation in the role.
Disclaimer
Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:04:08 UTC