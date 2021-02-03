Leonardo S p A : to provide a cyber test and training system tailored for Qatar

Log in
Rome 03 February 2021 11:34

  • Leonardo will support the Qatar Computing Research Institute in the training of cyber security operators by supplying a Cyber Range & Training system
  • The platform can simulate cyber-attack scenarios, allowing customers to assess the resilience of their systems against such incidents
  • Leonardo already partners with Qatar in multiple sectors including air traffic management, helicopters, naval and air surveillance and for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Leonardo has been chosen by the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) to supply its Cyber Range & Training system. The platform will facilitate the training of cyber security operators and allow the Institute to assess the resilience of digital infrastructure against potential cyber-attacks. Leonardo signed the contract with the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, which established the QCRI, as part of the recent series of cooperation agreements between Italy and Qatar.

Leonardo's Cyber Range & Training solution will allow the QCRI to deliver a complete cyber training process, from the design of the learning path to specific training sessions. Users will be able to practice their skills in simulated attack and defence scenarios, employing both information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). The training will produce qualified teams of operators equipped with up-to-date knowledge and techniques, ready to face ever-evolving cyber threats.
'Our selection by the Qatar Computing Research Institute recognises that Leonardo and our partners provide market-leading solutions based on open innovation principles. It also highlights the trust international customers place in Leonardo in the cyber domain', said Tommaso Profeta, Managing Director of Leonardo's Cyber Security Division.

In addition to training, the platform provides the ability to asses IT infrastructures for their resilience against potential cyber-attacks. The platform examines software, procedures and how an infrastructure is managed and can simulate a number of attack scenarios to see how effective these would be. These scenarios, which represent real operating environments, can be used as part of practical cyber warfare exercises as well as being used to test and verify the capacity and functionality of physical and virtual devices before their real-world use.

Collaboration between governments, individuals and industry in order to provide the best possible level of safety is one of the foundations of Leonardo's 'Be Tomorrow 2030' strategic plan.

Leonardo in Qatar
The relationship between Leonardo and Qatar is built on strong foundations. The company is responsible for air traffic management systems and meteorological equipment at Hamad International Airport and a surveillance radar has recently been installed at the airport for approach operations. More than 40 Leonardo's AW139 and AW189 helicopters are operated in Qatar in both civil and military roles and Leonardo is also part of the NH90 Qatar programme: the first helicopters designed for naval and land operations took to the skies in recent weeks. In the naval sector, Leonardo provides latest-generation systems and sensors for new Qatari ships and is responsible for a surveillance and air defence radar system. Leonardo is also involved in activities relating to the infrastructures for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
