Dec 10 (Reuters) - Leonardo SpA:

* TO ALIGN FINANCING STRATEGY WITH SUSTAINABILITY GOALS, CO HAS SIGNED A LOAN AGREEMENT FOR 260 MILLION EUROS WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

* LOAN IS IN ADDITION TO FIRST ESG-LINKED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND FIRST ESG-LINKED TERM LOAN SIGNED BY LEONARDO IN 2021