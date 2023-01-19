Leonardo, agreement with Austria for option of 18 helicopters

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa and the General Secretariat of Defense and National Armaments Directorate announced Thursday that they have signed a contract to exercise options for additional AW169M LUH helicopters destined for Austria, the Italian company announced.

The acquisition contract provides for an additional 18 AW169M LUH - Light Uitlity Helicopters - destined for the Austrian Ministry of Defense, worth EUR304 million.

The agreement was signed as part of the amendment to the Government-to-Government (G2G) Italy-Austria agreement signed in December 2022 through which Austria exercises options to acquire these additional helicopters, thus reconfirming its confidence in the selected platform.

Leonardo on Thursday trades in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR8.79 per share.

