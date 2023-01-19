Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Leonardo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:28 2023-01-19 am EST
8.835 EUR   +1.74%
Leonardo, agreement with Austria for option of 18 helicopters
AN
Leonardo S P A : and the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate sign AW169M LUH Contract for Austria to exercise options for additional helicopters
PU
01/18Mirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild
AN
Leonardo, agreement with Austria for option of 18 helicopters

01/19/2023 | 04:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa and the General Secretariat of Defense and National Armaments Directorate announced Thursday that they have signed a contract to exercise options for additional AW169M LUH helicopters destined for Austria, the Italian company announced.

The acquisition contract provides for an additional 18 AW169M LUH - Light Uitlity Helicopters - destined for the Austrian Ministry of Defense, worth EUR304 million.

The agreement was signed as part of the amendment to the Government-to-Government (G2G) Italy-Austria agreement signed in December 2022 through which Austria exercises options to acquire these additional helicopters, thus reconfirming its confidence in the selected platform.

Leonardo on Thursday trades in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR8.79 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14 815 M 16 027 M 16 027 M
Net income 2022 697 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2022 3 167 M 3 426 M 3 426 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,16x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 4 996 M 5 405 M 5 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,68 €
Average target price 12,08 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.7.74%5 405
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.47%140 906
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.30%115 645
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.25%68 654
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-4.48%64 942
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.51%36 742