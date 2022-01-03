Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo: completes the acquisition of 25.1% in HENSOLDT

01/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome 03 January 2022 17:50

Leonardo today completed the acquisition from Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l., a portfolio company controlled by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts & Co. L.P, of 25.1% of the shares in HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT"), a leading German player in the field of sensors for defence and security applications, with an expanding portfolio in sensors, data management and robotics, for a cash consideration of € 606 million.

This transaction is a step forward in helping to achieve Leonardo's strategic objective of acquiring a leadership position in the European Defence Electronics market, as defined by the "Be Tomorrow - Leonardo 2030" Plan, and reflects Leonardo's determination to play an active role in the consolidation process underway, also in the light of future cooperation programmes in continental Europe.

This investment will allow Leonardo to establish a long-term strategic presence in the fast growing German defence market and to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two companies through the definition of cooperation initiatives for the development of joint opportunities able to satisfy the most advanced requirements of domestic and international customers in the Air, Land and Naval domains, leveraging on a strong complementarity between the two companies in terms of geography, product portfolio, end markets, customers and suppliers.

With this transaction, Leonardo, thanks to its consolidated industrial presence in Italy, United Kingdom, USA and Poland, inaugurates a new strategic partnership with a leading industrial player in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector in Germany, which will contribute to the sustainable growth of the respective industries at national level, while also guaranteeing strategic autonomy on key technologies with a view to making a concrete contribution to the competitiveness of the European industrial base.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 17:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
12:09pLEONARDO : completes the acquisition of 25.1% in HENSOLDT
PU
07:59aLEONARDO : Qatar's NH90 helicopter programme marks major milestone with first delivery
PU
2021LEONARDO DRS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Telecom Italia Consortium's Proposal Emerges as Favorite in Italian Government's Cloud ..
MT
2021LEONARDO S P A : Additional TH-73A helicopters ordered to train U.S. Navy pilots
PU
2021LEONARDO S P A : Italian Army's UH-169B training helicopters set first major operational m..
PU
2021LEONARDO S P A : Further TH-73A helicopters ordered to train US Navy pilots
PU
2021Leonardo sees KNDS proposal as interesting, no decision on units sale
RE
2021LEONARDO : U.S. Department of Defense exercises options for 36 TH-73A helicopters
PU
2021Leonardo Sees KNDS Proposal as Interesting, No Decision on Units Sale
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 107 M 15 935 M 15 935 M
Net income 2021 487 M 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2021 3 432 M 3 877 M 3 877 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,43x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 3 624 M 4 121 M 4 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 50 139
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,30 €
Average target price 8,97 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.0.00%4 121
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%129 019
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.00%98 017
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.00%61 365
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.00%58 108
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%41 843