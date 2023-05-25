Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:26:48 2023-05-25 am EDT
10.51 EUR   +0.33%
10:54aLeonardo, contract with Malaysian Defense for two ATR 72 MPA platforms.
AN
06:27aMalaysia signs $2.3 billion in defence deals at biennial fair
RE
05:34aEmbraer backs jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney
RE
Leonardo, contract with Malaysian Defense for two ATR 72 MPA platforms.

05/25/2023 | 10:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a contract with Malaysia's defense minister for the supply of two ATR 72 MPA, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, platforms.

The signing ceremony took place at LIMA 2023, a major maritime and defense exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, held in Langkawi, Malaysia.

This contract follows the selection, announced last October, of the solution offered by Leonardo and including the supply of two ATR special mission aircraft in maritime patrol configuration, plus related integrated logistics support and training services.

The ATR 72 MPA, the company explains in a note, is a twin-turboprop aircraft designed for complex maritime patrol missions. It is the latest specialized variant of the ATR regional transport aircraft, as part of the wide range of models developed by Leonardo for missions including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface unit warfare, search and rescue, environmental monitoring, medical evacuation, and personnel and material transport.

"The aircraft chosen by Malaysia retain the reliability, maintainability, low life-cycle costs and comfort qualities of the basic ATR 72-600 model. They will also be equipped with a versatile mission system, advanced sensors and a full communications suite for Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) missions over land and sea. The aircraft's sensors and mission systems will be able to operate in both autonomous and net-centric modes, enabling the collection, processing and sharing of strategic data among operators while providing comprehensive situational awareness in the operational scenario," the memo said.

The ATR 72 MPA is optimized for maritime patrol, electronic intelligence, detection and tracking of surface and underwater targets, SAR, countering illegal drug trafficking, piracy and smuggling activities, and protecting territorial waters. It can then evolve to become a fully mature platform for anti-submarine and anti-surface unit warfare.

Dario Marfè, SVP Aircraft Commercial & Customer Services at Leonardo, said, "We are proud that the Government of Malaysia has chosen our ATR 72 MPA, an aircraft that represents Leonardo's advanced technological capabilities in designing and integrating platforms and systems at the highest level. The ATR 72 MPA combines reliability and low operating costs, all the advantages of the ATR 72-600 regional passenger aircraft, and a highly advanced Leonardo mission system. It is positioned in the market as a highly effective solution to meet the security and defense requirements of its customers."

Leonardo trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR10.51 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

